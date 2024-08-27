Gleco Plating Expands Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of 3-D Powder Coating

ROWLETT, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleco Plating, a leading provider of metal plating solutions in Rowlett, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 3-D Powder Coating, a well-established company known for its expertise in painting and powder coating. With the acquisition complete, 3-D Powder Coating will now operate under the name Gleco Paint & Powder Coating (GPP). This rebranding reflects our commitment to offering expanded services and enhanced quality under the Gleco Plating umbrella.

By integrating Gleco Paint & Powder Coating's advanced powder coating and painting capabilities, Gleco Plating will now offer enhanced surface finishing options, meeting the growing demand for high-quality, durable finishes across various industries. This acquisition underscores Gleco Plating's commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring that clients continue to receive superior products and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gleco Paint & Powder Coating into the Gleco family," said Matt Fodge, President of Gleco Plating. "This acquisition not only broadens our service portfolio but also aligns with our goal to provide our customers with the best possible solutions for their metal finishing needs. We look forward to leveraging Gleco Paint & Powder Coating's expertise and continuing to deliver the exceptional quality our customers expect."

The integration of Gleco Paint & Powder Coating's operations into Gleco Plating is expected to be seamless, with no disruption to existing services. Customers of both companies can look forward to an expanded array of finishing solutions, backed by the combined experience and dedication of both teams.

About Gleco Plating

At Gleco Plating, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with top-tier service in every area of our business. From bright nickel plating to pickling and degreasing services, Gleco Plating strives to provide the best service across the board, striking the balance between great communication, timely production schedules, and delivering end-results which meet the higher standard we hold ourselves to. For more information, call us at (972) 475-4300 or visit our website .

