Gleen AI Transforms Customer Service at Puffy, Resolving 63% of Inquiries

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Gleen AI today announced that Puffy, a leading online mattress retailer, has successfully implemented Gleen AI's state-of-the-art generative AI platform. This deployment significantly enhances both pre-sales and post-sales customer interactions, boosts customer satisfaction and operating efficiency, and transforms Puffy's customer service experience.

Notable Results

63% of inquiries automatically resolved: Using Gleen AI, Puffy now automatically resolves 63% of all customer service inquiries.





No Decrease in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT): CSAT for inquiries handled solely by Gleen AI is 90%, equal to CSAT levels prior to Gleen AI deployment. This demonstrates Gleen AI's ability to handle customer inquiries quickly and accurately without compromising the quality of the user experience.





: CSAT for inquiries handled solely by Gleen AI is 90%, equal to CSAT levels prior to Gleen AI deployment. This demonstrates Gleen AI's ability to handle customer inquiries quickly and accurately without compromising the quality of the user experience. Enhanced Human Agents' Performance: Gleen AI also frees up Puffy's human agents to tackle complex tasks. Additionally, they use Gleen AI to enhance the quality of their regular responses, combining human expertise with AI efficiency for superior service.

"Gleen AI is extraordinary," says Ricky Misas, Customer Support Manager at Puffy. "I can't stop talking about it with our CEO and my assistant managers. Gleen AI was probably one of the best decisions we've ever made in the company."

"We're extremely satisfied with Gleen AI," adds Harendra Parihar, Marketing Specialist at Puffy. "Gleen AI has far exceeded our expectations, and we would recommend it to anyone."

"We're delighted with the results Gleen AI has been able to achieve for Puffy," says Ashu Dubey, CEO & Co-Founder of Gleen AI. "Most brands assume that a chatbot will decrease CSAT. Puffy is proof positive that Gleen AI can both improve operating efficiency and customer satisfaction at the same time."



Read the full Puffy customer success story here: https://gleen.ai/case-studies/puffy



About Gleen AI

Gleen AI is the world's most accurate, capable, and adaptive AI platform for online merchants aiming to scale profitably. With Gleen AI, customers can enhance conversion rates, improve customer satisfaction, and boost the operating efficiency of their customer service teams.

Gleen AI ensures enterprise-grade security and is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. It seamlessly integrates with leading e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, and help desks such as Zendesk, Freshdesk, and Gorgias. For more information, please visit https://gleen.ai .

