Gleesfun Launches G11PRO Drone: In Search of the Ideal Flight, Capture Your Aerial Moments

Gleesfun, a rising innovator in drone technology, has unveiled the G11PRO Drone, redefining the consumer drone market with a balance of cutting-edge features and affordability. The G11PRO boasts a sleek design, a 3-axis brushless gimbal for stable footage, and a GQ2.0 digital transmission system with a range of up to 10,000 feet. Dual batteries deliver an impressive total flight time of about 70 minutes. Equipped with a Sony camera, the drone captures 4K/30fps video and 6K photos with exceptional clarity, making it the perfect tool for precise and stunning aerial photography.

G11PRO-Professional Drone with 6K Camera

Advanced 3-Axis Brushless Gimbal for Stable Footage

To achieve exceptional stability and image clarity, Gleesfun developed a state-of-the-art three-axis brushless gimbal system, which is equipped on the G11PRO. This design ensures precise control of pitch, roll, and yaw, maintaining balance even in challenging wind conditions and dynamic flight postures. The brushless motors not only enhance durability and maneuverability but also ensure optimal portability for aerial photography. Powered by a high-performance control chip, the gimbal synchronizes seamlessly with the flight and imaging systems, ensuring smooth, professional-grade aerial footage.

6K Photos & 4K/30fps Video: Professional-Grade Clarity

The G11PRO is equipped with a Sony camera and advanced high-resolution technology, delivering unparalleled image quality. Its 1/3.2-inch CMOS sensor ensures rich details, accurate colors, and a wide dynamic range, allowing for clear footage in various lighting conditions. With 6K photo capabilities and smooth 4K/30fps video recording, this drone is perfect for creative professionals and hobbyists alike, enabling post-production flexibility and helping you bring your ideas to life.

Cruise Control for Effortless Cinematic Shots

The G11PRO introduces Cruise Control technology to simplify aerial photography. This innovative feature streamlines flight operations, allowing users to capture cinematic-quality footage with ease. With a single takeoff button and intuitive joystick control, the drone's flight control system and gimbal automatically stabilize for high-definition, lossless image quality. Additionally, multi-directional modes support 3D aerial photography, allowing users to create captivating videos effortlessly.

GQ2.0 Digital Image Transmission System

The G11PRO features Gleesfun's proprietary GQ2.0 digital image transmission system, setting a new standard for reliability and performance. Equipped with a high-performance transmission chip and dual-antenna design, it guarantees smooth, stable, and lag-free video transmission over distances of up to 10,000 feet. The plug-and-play wired connection technology enhances user convenience, making it perfect for both beginners and professionals. The ergonomically designed remote control ensures a comfortable grip and intuitive button layout, delivering a seamless and enjoyable flying experience.

GL2.0 Smart Battery Management System

Say goodbye to short flight times and long charging hours with Gleesfun's own GL2.0 Smart Battery Management System. Each battery offers about 35 minutes of flight time, with two batteries included for a total of about 70 minutes. It supports fast charging in about 2.5 hours and provides over 300 charge cycles with 80% performance retention, ensuring long-term reliability. The breathing light alert helps prevent misuse, while the system adjusts charging currents for enhanced safety. Enjoy longer flights, faster recharges, and worry-free operation with this advanced system.

G11PRO: An Exceptional Aerial Photography Drone

The Gleesfun technical team, with its expertise in product development, is dedicated to making the G11PRO an exceptional aerial photography drone, enabling users to capture stunning, high-quality footage from unique perspectives.

To learn more about Gleesfun's innovative aerial photography solutions, visit https://www.gleesfun.com/.

