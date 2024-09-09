Gleipnir, Inc. Launches Tokenization Strategy to Improve Investment Accessibility

Gleipnir, Inc. Announces Innovative Tokenization Strategy, Pioneering Investment Accessibility on the Polygon Blockchain

GREENVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinscribble by Coinbound / Gleipnir, Inc. is proud to announce a transformative advancement in the financial sector with the launch of a fully tokenized business structure on the Polygon blockchain. Steve Dick, the company's visionary founder, articulated the significance of this initiative, stating, "Tokenization of corporate shares represents a major evolution in corporate structure, democratizing investment opportunities on a global scale. This innovative approach streamlines investment and ownership, making it accessible to a wider audience."

Key Highlights of Gleipnir's Tokenization Strategy:

Comprehensive Tokenization : Gleipnir is setting a new industry standard by adopting a fully tokenized approach from inception, foregoing traditional paper or book-entry shares.

: Gleipnir is setting a new industry standard by adopting a fully tokenized approach from inception, foregoing traditional paper or book-entry shares. Ownership Rights for Tokenholders : "Our tokens embody real ownership and rights," asserts Dick, highlighting the protections outlined under Tennessee Code Title 48.

: "Our tokens embody real ownership and rights," asserts Dick, highlighting the protections outlined under Tennessee Code Title 48. Advanced Smart-Contract Implementation : The Security Token Offering (STO) leverages smart contracts, promoting enhanced transparency and efficiency in the capital formation process.

: The Security Token Offering (STO) leverages smart contracts, promoting enhanced transparency and efficiency in the capital formation process. Competitive Auction Mechanism : The STO utilizes a distinctive auction-style format akin to conventional market practices, allowing investors to determine their desired price.

: The STO utilizes a distinctive auction-style format akin to conventional market practices, allowing investors to determine their desired price. Capital Formation via STO : All capital for the business will be sourced through this STO, reflecting Gleipnir's dedication to enhancing accessibility to investment opportunities for everyone—not just institutions and affluent individuals.

: All capital for the business will be sourced through this STO, reflecting Gleipnir's dedication to enhancing accessibility to investment opportunities for everyone—not just institutions and affluent individuals. Acceptance of Digital and Fiat Currencies: "Our STO is designed for inclusivity, catering to both seasoned crypto investors and traditional investors," states Dick, emphasizing the acceptance of both digital assets and fiat currency.

Dick further elaborates, "Collectively, this capital formation structure is innovative and groundbreaking. If successful, we believe it will revolutionize corporate fundraising."

Addressing Industry Challenges: Gleipnir is aware of the challenges surrounding blockchain and digital asset adoption. To address these, the company emphasizes the importance of familiar business structures, clear industry terminology, and user-friendly interfaces. Dick explains, "Our objective is to bridge the gap between traditional investing and digital assets, presenting digital assets in an easily understandable format. We aim to bring the future of investment to your doorstep in a form you can understand."

Global Reach and Strategic Focus: Upon capitalization, Gleipnir plans to launch regulated investment advisory subsidiaries globally, focusing on portfolios that include digital asset indices.

STO Details:

Commencement : 03:00 NZST, 3 September 2024

: 03:00 NZST, Blockchain : Polygon-based smart contract

: Polygon-based smart contract Minimum Price : $2.00 per tokenized share

: per tokenized share Capitalization Goal : $15,500,000+ (uncapped offering)

: $15,500,000+ (uncapped offering) Payment Options : USD, USDC, USDT

: USD, USDC, USDT Offering Platform: DS Dashboard accessible at https://app.gleipnirinc.com/auth/login

Guaranteed Token Issuance: Gleipnir guarantees token issuance to the first 2,000 investors who contribute $2,500 or more. Further details are available in the Offering Circular.

Post-STO Trading: In compliance with SEC Regulation S, Gleipnir's GLAP tokens will be tradable on a compliant decentralized exchange (DS Swap) 12 months following the STO. "Compliance is paramount for us, ensuring a secure and trustworthy investment environment. While the wait may be brief, the rewards will be substantial," Dick reassures.

Act Promptly: Gleipnir is implementing rolling closings and encourages investors to act swiftly to seize this opportunity. "Opportunities like this are rare, and we invite visionary investors to join us in this exciting venture," expresses Dick with optimism.

Important Note for U.S. Investors: Due to a delay from the SEC concerning the Regulation A offering for U.S. investors, Gleipnir has paused the Regulation A offering and will proceed exclusively with the Regulation S offering for non-U.S. investors. "While this is not our preferred outcome, it is not unexpected given the SEC's position on blockchain," states Dick.

Gleipnir, Inc. stands at the forefront of uniting traditional business structures with innovative blockchain technology, with the mission of simplifying digital asset investments for a diverse range of investors. To learn more, please visit gleipnirinc.com .

