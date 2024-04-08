BOERNE, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the competitive landscape of Texas commercial real estate, Glen Boehm, CCIM of Boehm Commercial Group stands out as a leading force, achieving the remarkable feat of being named the #1 Keller Williams Commercial Agent in Texas for the second year in a row. Along with this achievement, Boehm was also ranked in the top 10 agents nationwide, underscoring his commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Glen Boehm, CCIM From Boehm Commercial Group Secures #1 Keller Williams Commercial Agent in Texas Glen Boehm, CCIM From Boehm Commercial Group Secures #1 Keller Williams Commercial Agent in Texas

"I am truly honored and grateful to be recognized with this prestigious award. It is a testament to our incredible clients and the team's dedication and commitment to excellence in serving our clients," said Glen Boehm, CCIM.

This accolade, celebrated at the prestigious Keller Williams awards ceremony on February 16th, 2024 solidifies Boehm's reputation as a trusted and high-performing commercial real estate agent in Texas. With decades of experience exclusively in the commercial real estate sector, Boehm and the Boehm Commercial Group have built a team with unparalleled expertise and a relentless dedication to delivering exceptional results. Their commitment to providing top-notch services is evident in their exceptional track record, highlighted by their ability to effectively scale services to meet the demands of diverse projects.

Glen Boehm, CCIM, the driving force behind Boehm Commercial Group, has been a licensed real estate agent for nearly two decades, with the past 10 years dedicated to Keller Williams Commercial. As a distinguished professional with a wealth of experience, Glen has consistently demonstrated his prowess in the industry. His commitment to excellence and continuous professional development is further exemplified by his involvement in esteemed organizations such as CCIM and other certifications as a GRI.

Glen's impressive credentials go beyond his most recent award, such as being named San Antonio Business Journal's Top 25 Commercial Real Estate Broker.

Boehm and the Boehm Commercial Group continue to uphold their reputation as trusted and results-driven commercial real estate agents, offering a comprehensive range of specialized services designed to meet the diverse needs of clients. With a strong focus on data-driven strategies, extensive marketing efforts, and a commitment to excellence, Boehm Commercial Group is well-positioned to deliver unmatched value to their clients.

For more information about Boehm Commercial Group and their specialized services, please visit https://tx-cre.com/ .

About Boehm Commercial Group

Boehm Commercial Group is a distinguished player in the Texas commercial real estate industry. With decades of industry experience and established broker relationships nationwide, Boehm Commercial Group possesses the unique ability to scale their services to suit the requirements of any project, regardless of size or complexity.

Driven by a commitment to excellence, Boehm Commercial Group offers a comprehensive range of specialized services designed to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Their core values of integrity, excellence, and community impact guide their business ethos, ensuring that every client receives top-notch service and tailored solutions to achieve their real estate goals.

Contact Information

Name: Glen Boehm, CCIM

Email: [email protected]



Phone Number: 830-431-2467

SOURCE Boehm Commercial Group