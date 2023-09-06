Glen Brooks Joins Geospatial Insurance Consortium as Senior Vice President, Insurance

News provided by

Geospatial Insurance Consortium

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geospatial Insurance Consortium (GIC) announced today the hiring of Glen Brooks as its Senior Vice President, Insurance. Brooks brings extensive insurance, technology, and analytics experience to the GIC. In his new role, he will focus on GIC membership growth, go-to-market sales strategy, and client engagement across the P&C industry. 

Glen Brooks joins the Geospatial Insurance Consortium (GIC).
Brooks has worked in sales and client roles in the insurance industry for more than 20 years. He was most recently Senior Vice President, Sales & Client Engagement at Verisk. From underwriting to claims and risk assessment, Brooks brings a deep knowledge base in the unique challenges that P&C insurers face today and how current and accurate property intelligence can help them.

"I am thrilled to be joining the GIC at a most compelling time for the industry. With recent advances in AI and machine learning, combined with the world's largest repository of aerial imagery created by the GIC and Vexcel, we are well positioned to deliver industry-leading imagery and geospatial analytic solutions to the P&C industry. The time to realize compelling benefits from location intelligence is now, we look forward to helping the industry apply this technology across the full policy lifecycle."

Brooks will closely work with the team at Vexcel, the operations partner for the GIC. Vexcel designs market-leading camera sensors, operates a dedicated fleet of aircraft, and runs the largest aerial imagery program in the world. The high-resolution aerial imagery and property data provided by Vexcel helps GIC's insurance members make better informed decisions across the policy lifecycle.

"Few people in the industry have Glen's experience in insurance analytics and deep understanding of client needs," said Rob Agee, COO, Vexcel Imaging. "As the largest aerial imagery program in the U.S. and worldwide, we are excited to have Glen help insurers realize their full potential using the most extensive, current, and accurate imagery available with industry-leading analytics."

About Geospatial Insurance Consortium

The Geospatial Insurance Consortium (GIC) is a member-driven organization dedicated to improving and accelerating decision-making, operational efficiency, risk mitigation and digital innovation solely for insurers. With access to the world's largest aerial imagery program and a robust disaster collection program, members get a competitive edge to enhance their workflows across the policy life cycle, from beginning to end. From urban areas to rural locations, members can leverage premium imagery that is unmatched in accuracy and quality, leading to greater actionable insights and property analysis to help grow their book of business. Learn more at gic.org.

SOURCE Geospatial Insurance Consortium

