Glen Davis to lead Sunfolding

The Sunfolding board of directors is excited to announce the appointment of Glen Davis as Chief Executive Officer.

Over 35 years as a distinguished energy executive, Davis has led market share development, revenue and profit growth, and new market expansion while serving as CEO at RES Americas; Group Leader at AES Corp., a global independent power producer; and CEO at Agile Energy, a solar project developer.

"Glen's track record and experience enables Sunfolding to accelerate growth at a pivotal time," said director Bruce Sohn. Glen Davis, Sunfolding CEO

Davis joins a powerhouse leadership team at Sunfolding with deep experience in product development and gigawatt-scale project deployment. Last year, Sunfolding added Bruce Sohn, former president of First Solar, to the board of directors.

Jurgen Krehnke, Sunfolding CEO since August 2017, will continue to serve the company in an advisory role.

"Sunfolding's focus has been to develop world-leading solar tracker technology, unlock project profitability, and scale to operational excellence. As Sunfolding's growth accelerates, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Glen to the leadership team," said Sunfolding CTO and Founder Leila Madrone.

"Glen understands the project developer and EPC's perspective. His track record and experience will enable Sunfolding to accelerate growth at a pivotal time for the energy sector," Sohn said.

"Sunfolding's transformative tracker technology offers unparalleled design freedom, cost improvements, and operational advantages. By partnering with us, our customers build more solar projects with better project economics. Our value proposition and ability to deliver what our customers demand will drive Sunfolding's growth in an expanding solar market," Davis said.

Davis holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a mechanical engineering degree from Brown University.

About Sunfolding

Sunfolding maximizes profitability with innovative solar tracking technology. Powered by air, the Sunfolding T29™ Single-Axis Tracker deploys on land previously off limits to utility-scale solar. The Sunfolding T29 also makes solar plants faster to install and easier to operate. Sunfolding has won recognition as a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 Company and a 2019 Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Sunfolding ships US-manufactured trackers throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit Sunfolding.com.

