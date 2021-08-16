Glen Dimplex Americas Appoints Kevin Rantin as Director of US Sales

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Dimplex Americas (GD Americas) has appointed Kevin Rantin as Director of Sales, and he will lead the U.S. Trade Flame Sales Team for the company's fireplace brands, including Dimplex, Faber and Nectre. A world leader in electric fireplace technology under the Dimplex brand, Glen Dimplex Americas offers a range of industry-leading solutions for virtually every commercial sector and recently added the luxury Faber gas fireplace brand and the trusted Nectre wood-burning stove line to its expanding product portfolio.

Director Sales, Trade Flame for Glen Dimplex Americas

"We're very excited to add Kevin as the leader of our fireplace sales team in the U.S.," says Jim Bottrell, Vice President of Sales/Marketing Flame. "Kevin's arrival is happening at a time when we're continuing to expand and build on the strength of our best-in-class electric products with new, premium offerings in both gas and solid fuel. Providing an exceptional range of products that is fuel agnostic benefits our customers by giving them a more complete basket of goods from an existing trusted partner." According to Bottrell, the addition of Rantin to the U.S. team comes at a perfect time, allowing the company to capitalize on a wide range of opportunities, from residential and commercial construction to the strong retrofit market.

Mr. Rantin joins Glen Dimplex Americas from Ortal, where he worked for several years in a sales and marketing leadership role. Rantin comments, "I'm excited to build on my experience and relationships in the hearth industry, especially with the new opportunities that Glen Dimplex has to offer. What I see is an exceptional product mix and range of solutions, including new fuel options and outdoor products, which add up to major growth opportunities for the organization and our customers." In his new position, Rantin intends to support and grow the distribution of GD America's core fireplace brands - Dimplex, Faber and Nectre and target several burgeoning vertical sectors, including hospitality, multifamily and senior living.

Glen Dimplex Americas is focused on enhancing the moments that matter. Its dynamic portfolio of leading brands and low carbon technologies are strategically positioned to meet the market challenges of tomorrow by enhancing the moments that matter in life and in the environment. The Dimplex commitment to innovation fosters outstanding research, product develop and design excellence. Glen Dimplex Americas is a member of the Glen Dimplex Group of companies of Dublin, Ireland. Established in 1973, Glen Dimplex is the world's largest manufacturer of electrical heating products, also holding significant global market positions in domestic appliances, cooling, ventilation and renewable energy solutions.

