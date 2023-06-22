Glen Ellyn Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for $35 Million Luxury Apartments

Glenwood Station 86-unit apartment property to welcome residents in 2025

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holladay Properties is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for Glenwood Station, its newest Chicagoland apartment complex in Glen Ellyn, IL. The event will take place on June 27, 2023, at 3:30 PM CST at the corner of Glenwood Blvd and Crescent Ave. in downtown Glen Ellyn.

The $35 million luxury apartment community will feature 86 residences in a variety of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom layouts. Residents will enjoy top-notch amenities such as a clubhouse with terrace, exterior fire pit with grilling stations, electric vehicle charging stations, and more. A 24-hour fitness center and secure heated parking will also be offered. In addition, the property will feature 1,500 SF of retail space designed to be the home of a potential restaurant. The property is conveniently located near the Glen Ellyn Metra station. Construction is slated to be completed in 2025.

Glenwood Station is Holladay Properties' fourth luxury apartment complex in the Chicagoland area. Other properties include Burlington Station which opened in 2018 in Downers Grove, Quincy Station which opened in Westmont in 2022, and Lilac Station which opened in Lombard in 2023. Holladay Properties is the land developer and property manager for Glenwood Station, while Holladay Construction Group is the general contractor. Wintrust Bank & Trust is financing the project, and the building was designed by Tandem Architecture.

"We are ecstatic to bring a catalytic project like Glenwood Station to the community of Glen Ellyn. This thoughtfully designed development will further activate an already vibrant downtown by offering immediate, walkable access to Glen Ellyn and its offerings. Our residents are looking to make Glen Ellyn not only their home, but their go-to place to dine, shop, and play," said Drew Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Development and Partner at Holladay Properties. "The substantial investment by Holladay Properties will spur further positive economic activity by introducing an influx of disposable income from an estimated 110 residents who will shop our downtown without getting in a car. Glenwood Station's offerings attract Millennials & Zoomers (Gen Z) which may incubate into future Glen Ellyn homeowners, while also providing attractive and needed housing for local downsizing empty nesters seeking to maintain Glen Ellyn roots."

The apartment complex is being resurrected on the site of McChesney & Miller Grocery Store. The Holladay Properties team has worked with Elevate Sign Group to preserve the store's iconic sign and hopes to creatively incorporate elements of it into the building.

Holladay made certain that Glenwood Station would complement the existing downtown, and several building elements are influenced by the surrounding structures and character. Column and cornice details were enhanced to mimic existing historic features on nearby buildings. Unique gas lanterns that fuse historic and contemporary styles will adorn Glenwood Station near its entrance. A double-sided clock will sit prominently at the corner, custom-fabricated with detail inspired by downtown Glen Ellyn's unique character.

Holladay Properties worked collaboratively with the Village of Glen Ellyn, local government officials, and the community to develop a building that would blend into the fabric of the community. Multiple neighborhood meetings took place to collect community input which impacted the overall design of the project.

"The Village is excited to see this investment in its Downtown and hopes Glenwood Station residents enjoy everything Glen Ellyn has to offer, from its nearby shops, services, and restaurants to special events," shared Village President Mark Senak. "We expect that this project will be a cornerstone of Downtown for decades and are excited to see construction begin."

To learn more about Glenwood Station, visit liveinglenellyn.com

About Holladay Properties

Holladay Properties is a full-scale land development, design/build, and fully integrated real estate company, as well as one of the largest medical office and property management firms in the country. The firm has developed over 20 million square feet of commercial space and actively manages over 15.5 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and healthcare space. With more than 300 employees in a variety of specialties working from more than 25 management offices throughout the eastern half of the U.S., Holladay has the knowledge, experience, and people to complete any type of project for any kind of client. Visit holladayproperties.com for more information.

About Holladay Construction Group

Holladay Construction Group is a full-service commercial construction company and design-build firm offering construction management, general contracting, project management and preconstruction services throughout the United States. Visit holladayconstructiongroup.com for more information.

