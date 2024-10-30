Glen-Gery Announces 2025 Brick Color of the Year, Silver City

Luminous grey engobe brick leads with design versatility

WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery Corporation , a premier brick manufacturer that is part of Brickworks North America, unveiled its 2025 Brick Color of the Year, Silver City—a multifaceted, monotone, matte grey engobe brick that pulls in design cues from its natural surroundings.

"We envision Silver City as the backdrop to today's constantly evolving design trends; it's a highly versatile color with the ability to complement and blend with a wide range of hues, textures and materials. Its understated elegance and neutral, transitional tones can adapt seamlessly to different architectural styles, ensuring longevity in design choices and appealing to diverse tastes," said Denise Smith, senior marketing manager for Glen-Gery. "We also foresee grey brick becoming increasingly prevalent in biophilic design for its ability to mimic natural elements while maintaining this timeless aesthetic. For these reasons, it remains a popular choice in modern architecture."

Available in both wirecut and smooth finishes, Silver City is part of Glen-Gery's Emporium+ line—a collection of lightly coated facebrick offering premium colors and a unique finish that reflects natural light, imbuing surroundings with brightness and dimension. The rough, organic texture of Silver City Wirecut evokes authentic character and dynamism to make facades more tactile and engaging. Silver City Smooth's contemporary polish makes it ideal for modern architectural styles. Its sleek texture easily blends with a host of design elements, from traditional to avant-garde.

Since 2023, Glen-Gery's annual Brick Color of the Year selection aims to help designers and homeowners achieve modern designs by incorporating anticipated color trends into their projects. Ideal for both interior and exterior applications, brick remains a popular building product due to its unique ability to balance form with function and modernity with classic appeal. Adaptable, sustainable and highly durable, brick's versatile character and extensive benefits make it a top choice for a variety of architectural and design projects.

Available now for purchase, Silver City is a part of Glen-Gery's expansive portfolio of more than 400 brick products. For more information about Glen-Gery's 2025 Brick Color of the Year, visit https://www.glengery.com/2025-coty .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 400 brick products that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has eight brick manufacturing facilities, 26 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Nguyen

[email protected]

609-385-6701

SOURCE Glen-Gery