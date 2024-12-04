Glen-Gery Announces Winners of Inaugural Architect Collaboration Program

Winning architects transform innovative design concepts into reality

WYOMISSING, Pa., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery Corporation , a premier brick manufacturer that is part of Brickworks North America, proudly reveals the winners of its inaugural Architect Collaboration Program.

The initiative invited architects, designers and students to submit original designs for custom brick shapes, offering winners the opportunity to become honorary members of Glen-Gery's Research & Development Team.

"Brick's versatility allows it to take on unique architectural forms like no other material. Glen-Gery's bricks, known for their precision, beauty and durability, can bring even the most imaginative concepts to life," said Tim Leese, director of marketing at Glen-Gery. "We're thrilled to launch our first-ever Architect Collaboration Program to showcase brick's limitless design possibilities while fostering meaningful collaboration and education within the architecture community."

Chosen for their creative and innovative designs, the winners of Glen-Gery's Architect Collaboration Program include:

"Trigon Brick" by Brittany Macomber (Morris Adjmi Architects) - The Trigon Brick is a modern interpretation of classic brick details found on structural masonry walls. The dimension and depth of the brick provide versatility, allowing the brick to be expressed on its own, or integrated with modular bricks to create unique patterns.





"Curve" by Edward Jose (Loci Architecture) - The Curve is a simple elongated curved brick that can be laid in various wall configurations to achieve different surface effects. The curve of the shape allows its thinner profile to reduce material and weight in a typical brick veneer cavity wall assembly while still maintaining stability. Its convex and concave surfaces can affect sound waves in urban environments with noisy street conditions.





"Facet Brick" by Justin Bright (Gnome Architects) - Opposite corners of the Facet Brick are chamfered to create a diagonal facet on the front face. Depending on the orientation and coursing, this simple unit offers various patterns and textural effects.





(Gnome Architects) - Opposite corners of the Facet Brick are chamfered to create a diagonal facet on the front face. Depending on the orientation and coursing, this simple unit offers various patterns and textural effects. "The Weaver" by Colin Rupp (Gnome Architects) - This shape utilizes an alternating bevel, all within a standard size. The mirrored detailing allows for a unique set of weaving textures and plays with solid/void.

In Fall 2024, the winning architects brought their designs to life at Glen-Gery's Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Plant in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania, where they hand-molded their custom brick shapes. These unique bricks are now primed to serve as the centerpiece of conceptual building projects.

Glen-Gery offers custom brick shapes to meet the specific needs of any project, showcasing the creative versatility of brick in architectural design. These meticulously crafted shapes, including water tables, sills, copings, corners and arches, enhance the visual appeal and functionality of buildings. To learn more about Glen-Gery's custom brick shapes, visit www.glengery.com .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both demanding design challenges and construction specifications for commercial and residential projects alike. Through technological advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium portfolio of more than 400 genuine clay brick products, which are crafted locally and sourced globally, catering to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has eight brick manufacturing facilities, 26 company-owned Supply Centers, and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com

