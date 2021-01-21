Glen-Gery Launches First U.S. Edition of Folio Publication

" Folio is a collection of works that dare to explore, demystify and celebrate the use of bricks in architectural design," said Tim Leese, director of marketing, Glen-Gery. "Through this rigorously curated collection of projects, architects and designers can find inspiration, resources and references that showcase the unique story of how brick can serve as the foundation to the most creative design story."

As a go-to material for centuries, brick carries a sense of tradition while also serving as a popular choice for contemporary architects to showcase strength, variety and sustainability in design.

Folio features the most exciting new brick buildings in America, from brickwork emulating computer code in Rochester, to contemporary brick forms nodding to the historic neighbors in Louisville, to special shape bricks creating a sculptural facade in New York - the commonality is that each project features brick manufactured by Glen-Gery.

To receive a complimentary copy of Folio, visit https://www.glengery.com/folio .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 700 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

ABOUT BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Brickworks Limited is a publicly listed Australian-owned company (ASX code: BKW), Australia's largest brick maker and one of that country's leading building products companies. Brickworks traces its history to 1934, today offering products including bricks, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, pavers, roof tiles, precast concrete panels, timber products and more. The company distributes its products throughout Australia and New Zealand. Through Brickworks North America Corporation, Glen-Gery is one of the largest brick manufacturers in the United States. www.brickworks.com.au

