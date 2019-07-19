Glen Hagen Turns "No" into "Yes" with RealtyJuggler

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Hagen, Real Estate Agent with Realty Connect USA in Hauppauge, New York, relies on his negotiation skills, organizational tools and dogged perseverance to close deals.

Glen Hagen, Real Estate Agent with Realty Connect USA in Hauppauge, New York

If there is one characteristic that Glen brings to the table, it is that he is not afraid of rejection. Glen says, "They say yes or no. Some people are rude: so what? Some will, some won't, so what? You move on. All they can do is be nice or not be nice. I talk to enough strangers, so right now I've got at least 3 or 4 in my pipeline that I think will list with me over the next week or two."

Glen uses the RealtyJuggler Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) to stay on top of the leads he contacts and the connections he makes. His leads are categorized by the clients' needs so that he can quickly address those clients at once with bulk emails or physical mailings, after he has made an initial connection in person or over the phone. Because RealtyJuggler tracks client's last contact date, birthdays, and other important events, Glen finds it easy to remember when to contact clients. Keeping organized allows Glen to concentrate on what he does best - interacting with clients.

Personal connections are key in making a deal, Glen stresses. "Everyone is looking for the Holy Grail and there ain't no Holy Grail," Glen explains. "It all comes down to looking for people who want to buy or sell real estate - and do it with me. I have to look for people that want to do that, I can't wait for them to call me I have to try and find them. That's the harsh reality."

Glen finds that the traditional method of engaging with clients is still the best way of making sales. While acknowledging that there are a lot of ways to touch people, Glen says, "It's probably more important to call." Taking note of the conversation, as well as scheduling follow-up requires the high degree of organization provided by RealtyJuggler.

"I think that's the difference between me and the others. I've been in sales since my early 20's. I worked for media companies like Paramount, MGM, and Viacom, selling TV shows to TV stations and had to negotiate large contacts with general managers. I learned to negotiate from the some of the best and seeing how some of the best negotiated with me."

When Glen realized his negotiating skills were a great match for the Real Estate industry he discovered that he was able to close deals other agents hadn't been able to. With his initial successes, Glen was motivated to expand. Now, reaching out to new leads is the main priority for him. Keeping track of his connections in RealtyJuggler is just as vital as making them.

Glen doesn't let rejection bother him and tenaciously works his leads and contacts. His inside knowledge, personality, and negotiating skills allow him to make connections and prove to clients that he's the one to help with their home buying needs. It's these personal relationships that lead to sales, referrals, and a reputation as an agent who can carve out the best deal. Life will always have its ups and downs, but Glen is prepared to overcome any challenge with a smile and friendly call.

About RealtyJuggler - RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, transaction management and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis for $179 per year. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real-estate flyers, the ability to print mailing labels and much more.

About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create organizational software for the real estate industry. Visit https://www.RealtyJuggler.com for more information.

