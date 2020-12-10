Glen Johnson and Lori Rubin Join U.S. Odgers Interim as Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that Glen Johnson and Lori Rubin have joined U.S. Odgers Interim as Partners. They will both be based in the Atlanta office.

Glen Johnson joins the firm from Delta Air Lines where he led Global Talent Acquisition for seven years. Before joining Delta, Glen had a nine year career with Siemens where he was Senior Director of Talent Services for Siemens Global Shared Services North America and previously led Talent Acquisition for Siemens Energy & Automation. Glen began his executive search career in the construction materials industry holding roles of progressive responsibility with search firms specializing in IT and contract consulting services before establishing his own firm providing a combination of remote and onsite recruiting and process consulting services. Glen graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Lori Rubin is a senior sales and talent acquisition leader joining us from LocumTenens.com, a Jackson Healthcare Company, where she served as Vice President of Sales and Recruiting. Prior to that, she was Managing Director of Recruiting and Resource Management at Verity Professionals as well as Director of Recruiting and Resource Management at Sure Power Consulting where she built 2 industry-focused staffing businesses. Lori began her career in recruiting as Director of Recruiting for Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and the law firm Greenberg Traurig where she specialized in financial services, IT, consulting and legal recruiting. Lori earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Florida.

Steve Potter, CEO of U.S. Odgers Berndtson, commented, "We are delighted to welcome two extraordinary Human Resources and Recruiting professionals to the Odgers Interim team in the U.S. Lori and Glen's combined experience recruiting senior executives for both internal and external organizations is a terrific addition and they both will bring seasoned interim executives to our clients."

"Glen and Lori's deep background in HR and executive search give them an understanding of the urgent requirements of our clients to help meet the needs of their key stakeholders," said Paul Smith, Managing Director of Odgers Interim, who is based in the Boston office. "This is an exciting period of growth as more and more clients seek interim executives to help them manage fast-changing demands of organizations facing important strategic challenges in a time of uncertainty."

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. Odgers Interim provides interim executive services to businesses across a wide range of industries working on some of the most important interim assignments for leading private and public organizations. Odgers Interim adheres to Odgers Berndtson's same rigorous standards working closely with them to provide the right interim executive recruitment. The U.S. wing of the Odgers Berndtson launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

