Glen Oaks Country Club's Pristine Course Rises to the Top

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Oaks Country Club has been named the 4th Best Golf Course in Iowa according to a recent announcement issued by Golf Digest. The announcement made in July 2023 highlights Glen Oaks' commitment to providing high-quality golfing facilities to its members and guests. Since its inception in 1991, Glen Oaks has been recognized as an award-winning gated community and country club in the West Des Moines area, offering top-notch golfing experiences. In January 2022, Glen Oaks joined the Concert Golf Partners Collection, and the new owner-operators have continued to maintain the golf course in pristine condition.

Glen Oaks Country Club Golf Course and Clubhouse Glen Oaks Country Club Golf Course

The Club's Director of Agronomy, Chris Coen, and his team have been instrumental in ensuring that the golf course is always in the best condition. "Chris and his staff are well deserving of this great achievement," says Danny Gwyn, Concert Golf Partner's SVP of Agronomy. "Concert Golf is equally proud of Chris and this accomplishment."

If you are looking to host a corporate golf outing, a charitable golf tournament, team-building activity, or a golf clinic in the West Des Moines area, Glen Oaks Country Club is an excellent option. The Club offers a wide range of tournament and special event packages, complete with guest fees, cart fees, range balls, Pro Shop gift certificates, and comprehensive food and beverage services. The Club's in-house golf professionals are always available to help with your format, rule sheets, pairings, scoring, and any other special requests. Click here to visit the Glen Oaks Country Club website or contact the Pro Shop at (515) 221-9500 to learn more about hosting a golf tournament or charity golf event at Glen Oaks.

