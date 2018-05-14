Glen Oaks Escrow Expands Presence In Beverly Hills Through Acquisition Of Nettie Becker Escrow

Nettie Becker, owner of Nettie Becker Escrow, possesses an impressive background and has been viewed as a pioneer in the escrow industry. She has sat on several boards, received a lifetime achievement award from the Escrow Association and has successfully managed every type of escrow transaction that exists today.

In addition, Nettie Becker Escrow has been recognized with a number of awards for its commitment to the community and clients over the years, including the City of Los Angeles Commendation, California Department of Consumer Affairs award and California Legislative Assembly Certificate of Recognition.

Nettie Becker Escrow's genuine commitment to serving its clients and giving back to the community will continue to be upheld by Glen Oaks Escrow whose company mission is to run exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve.

"We couldn't be more excited about this. Nettie Becker is an amazing woman. She has run a great company in the Los Angeles area since 1979 and served the community through her extensive knowledge and genuine care for those she's done business with. We're thrilled to be able to serve their clients and the community with the same level of professionalism, strong ethics and hard work that our company revolves around," said Scott Akerley, CEO of Glen Oaks Escrow.

Nettie Becker shared the same sentiment about the two companies joining forces to add positive value to the community and clients.

"I'm happy about this acquisition because I know that the team at Glen Oaks Escrow will serve my clients with the highest level of service and professionalism possible. What I love most about this organization is they combine personalized service, compassion and local expertise of a small company with the reach, resources and security certifications of a very large company. I am also thrilled knowing that Patrice Dupre (Escrow Officer) and Jenise Harrington (Escrow Assistant) have a wonderful new home at Glen Oaks Escrow."

Glen Oaks Escrow has moved into and is operating out of its new Beverly Hills office located at 184-B N. Canon Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

ABOUT GLEN OAKS ESCROW

Glen Oaks Escrow is a part of the Pango Group is a family of companies that includes American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance Solutions, and Document Archive Solutions. The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve has been an integral part of its success. For over two decades, the companies are the leading California-based settlement service experts. The company currently manages and owns over 25 offices and employs over 250 individuals.

