Glen Raven Unveils First Corporate Sustainability Report

"As the world evolves, we feel it is important to be more transparent about our actions, acknowledge the work we've done and continue to challenge ourselves to be an even stronger champion of sustainability," said Leib Oehmig, chief executive officer, Glen Raven, Inc. "We owe it to future generations to continue to be a business that demonstrates success while contributing to the greater good of our planet."

Glen Raven's Corporate Sustainability Commitments

Since its inception, the company has exemplified responsible policies, standards and actions that support its people and communities and minimizes its environmental impact. The new sustainability goals were developed with cross-functional teams and third-party experts. They were created to build upon the work already underway and to ensure the organization continues to have a meaningful impact globally.

Within the two pillars, specific goals are structured around four key areas:

Associates: Increase diversity in leadership by 20% and women in supervisory roles by 25% by 2025; and improve safety by targeting zero at-risk behaviors worldwide each year.

Increase diversity in leadership by 20% and women in supervisory roles by 25% by 2025; and improve safety by targeting zero at-risk behaviors worldwide each year. Communities: Achieve 100% participation of associates globally in volunteer activities, with a focus on early childhood development.

Achieve 100% participation of associates globally in volunteer activities, with a focus on early childhood development. Environmental impact: Become 100% powered by certified renewable electricity by 2025 and become carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Become 100% powered by certified renewable electricity by 2025 and become carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. Circular economy: Increase the use of recycled raw materials by five times by 2025; help customers recycle an additional one million pounds of Glen Raven products by 2025, roughly doubling current amounts; and implement zero-waste-to-landfill practices for all facilities by 2022.

"We hope that these ambitions will serve as rallying points for our associates and partners as we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical and environmental consciousness," said Oehmig.

For more information about Glen Raven's commitment to sustainability and to view Continuing a Pattern of Good, please visit GlenRaven.com/sustainability.

About Glen Raven, Inc.:

Founded in 1880, Glen Raven, Inc. is a family-owned company with a portfolio of global businesses built around category-leading brands. The company has three divisions: Glen Raven Custom Fabrics with flagship brands Sunbrella® and Dickson®; Glen Raven Technical Fabrics with GlenGuard®, Strata™ and Glen Raven Logistics®; and Trivantage®, one of the nation's largest business-to-business distributors for the awning, marine, upholstery and shade sail industries. Glen Raven, Inc. is a leader in the upholstery, marine, technical shading, automotive, military, geotextile, and protective workwear markets and operates national distribution and logistics subsidiaries.

Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., Glen Raven, Inc. has locations in 23 countries across six continents and product sales into more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.glenraven.com/.

Contact:

Lauren Bettenga

[email protected] / 612.375.8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Glen Raven

