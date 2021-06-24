Glen Shumate wins ODOT Director's Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy

This award recognizes an individual who has been identified as a leader in the transportation industry and has done milestone-achieving work in uplifting and embracing the value of diversity and inclusion.

"Working with an owner committed to providing opportunities, supportive resources, meeting with primes, measuring and reporting the outcomes in manner in which ODOT does is truly meaningful to advancing equity," says Shumate.

One of CAA's accomplishments include developing over 30 minority-and female-owned businesses who have regular interaction with owners of majority companies. Fifteen are ODOT DBE contractors.

The Opportunity Corridor Phase 2 (OC2) project and the George V. Voinovich/Inner Belt Bridge are two transportation projects where Shumate's guidance on workforce development and youth programs resulted in over $50 million in contract awards to small, new, local, minority and DBE contractors as well as individuals securing jobs on worksites.

As part of the OC2 project, Shumate met with over 70 DBE contractors, holding Contractor Entrepreneur Series and Contractor Outreach Sessions. These sessions educated attendees on business disciplines such as certifications, contract documents, ODOT project and standard drawings, scope packages, understanding cost of work and design requirements.

"Glen not only has his finger on the pulse of the construction/transportation industry's diversity and inclusion efforts, he is working to ensure the needle moves to the right. He is not one to talk about change, he makes it happen," says Montrie Rucker Adams, CEO of Visibility Marketing Inc., who nominated Shumate for the award.

Shumate serves several Supplier Diversity and Inclusion Advisory boards including Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Kent State University, Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College and Case Western Reserve University. He's been named to the Cuyahoga County Equity Committee.

"I appreciate the recognition and opportunities to work with ODOT supportive services, funding, matchmakers, and education, Great Lakes, Ruhlin and Trumbull to assist in providing significant workforce and business opportunities to DBE's and Greater Cleveland contractors and residents," says Shumate.

