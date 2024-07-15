Glen Smith, CEO and CIO of GDS Wealth Management, Celebrates 20 Years in the Financial Services Industry

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Glen Smith, the CEO and CIO of GDS Wealth Management, celebrated his twenty-year anniversary in the financial services industry.

As Glen reflected on the past two decades of his career, he thought back to his beginnings as a financial adviser. Since his childhood, Glen knew that he wanted to work with numbers and serve others. His parents are career missionaries, and they instilled a love for other people in Glen from a very young age. Now, as a financial adviser, Glen is honored to be a part of his clients' journeys. Getting to know their hopes and aspirations while being there for clients through major life milestones is one of the highlights of Glen's career.

When he founded GDS Wealth Management with co-founder Robert Casey, Glen knew he wanted to create a firm that would be the optimal financial planning firm for clients. He strove to establish a company with advisers who would act as fee-only fiduciaries, ensuring that every decision made was in the clients' best interests. Today, when he thinks about one word to describe what GDS means to clients, Glen says, "dependable." Indeed, the walls of the new GDS headquarters feature a quote Glen says often: "Excuses or results." At the end of the day, Glen knows that all that matters is the results delivered for his clients.

The last twenty years of Glen's career have been marked by tremendous blessings. He is very thankful to his family, especially his wife, Gisella, and his amazing coworkers at GDS.

To learn more about Glen and the GDS team, call (469) 212-8072 or visit www.gdswealth.com.

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, TX. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the SEC. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management's current written disclosure brochure, filed with the SEC, which discusses, among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services, and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: adviserinfo.sec.gov. Information provided is general in nature and does not constitute personalized investment advice.

