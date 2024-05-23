GLENBROOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RELEASES OPEN LETTER TO TEJON RANCH BOARD CALLING FOR TRANSPARENCY

Urges Company to Conduct Periodic Investor Calls and Adopt Investor Outreach Program

Believes Transparency and Engagement Will Help Unlock Tejon's Value

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenbrook Capital Management ("Glenbrook" or "we"), a long-time shareholder of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) ("Tejon"), today issued the following open letter to the Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Tejon's Board of Directors

May 23, 2024

Tejon Ranch Co.

P.O. Box 1000

Tejon Ranch, California 93243

Attn: Michael H. Winer, Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Dear Mr. Winer,

You will remember that we wrote to you two years ago in connection with our shareholder proposal that Tejon Ranch Co. ("Tejon" or the "Company") should hold quarterly earnings calls like 97% of NYSE listed companies. Because of Tejon's out of hand rejection of our prior plea that Tejon should behave like a normal public company, we are skeptical that what Nitor Capital Management LLC ("Nitor") referred to as "a wake-up call" (namely May's overwhelming shareholder vote against management) has registered with the Tejon board of directors (the "Board"). We fully concur with Nitor that Tejon shareholders expect engagement and not business as usual. A large number (if not most) of your fellow shareholders agree with Nitor.

Our shareholdings go back to the 1970s when our position was initiated by Mr. Wickersham's father at approximately today's share price. We have patiently continued to purchase shares when it has trading below book value because we believe there is great unrecognized value at Tejon. We currently have 300,000 shares, plus options to purchase another 160,000 shares, should we decide to exercise. This is a larger financial commitment than most directors.

As you know, on April 18, 2024, Nitor issued a news release via GlobeNewswire and, among many other serious criticisms, made reference to: "failure to effectively communicate the value of the Company's assets to the market." Furthermore, in the same letter, Nitor referred to a lack of commitment by management and the Board evidenced by not: "working diligently to properly convey the value of the Company's assets to the market." With the Company's stock then trading significantly below its book value per share, it is evident that the market does not appreciate Tejon's prospects. Nitor sees that as a failing of the management team under Mr. Gregory Bielli ("Mr. Bielli"), whose high compensation was criticized as being disproportionate to his achieved results.

We have yet to see Tejon answer Nitor's April 18th, May 9th and May 20th, 2024 public letters. We agree with the analysis and criticisms in Nitor's correspondence and we and your other shareholders are certainly keen to read your responses . As to Nitor's specific criticisms, we have also questioned Tejon's continuing use of joint ventures. We don't understand the business necessity of giving away half shares in the economics of the industrial and warehouse park.

The current lack of transparency, coupled with the disclosure issues flagged by Nitor, is an obstacle to our fellow shareholders' ability to understand Tejon's business. This is particularly detrimental, and indeed unacceptable for a public company, because in past years rights offerings, stock grants to insiders and insider stock purchases—almost always below book value —have diluted the less informed public shareholders. Looking at this most cynically, insiders may even have been incentivized to pay (and issue to themselves as stock compensation) at the lowest price possible. We strongly encourage you and the other members of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to take appropriate steps to institute periodic investor calls and a broader investor relations and outreach program to attract a greater following for the Company. An informal shareholder meeting for informational purposes would also be very welcome, especially if it is reasonably soon.

Most importantly, the CEO search (and recent solid CFO hire) present an opportunity for Tejon to separate itself from the past and go in a new direction. As part of separating from the past, Mr. Bielli might also consider separating from Tejon as a way to afford a clean break. Finally, and most importantly, we strongly encourage you to engage with Nitor and other shareholders about potential board changes, rather than continuing to make corporate governance decisions in a vacuum.

We would be more than happy to discuss the contents of this letter and its suggestions in greater detail.

Sincerely,

Grover T. Wickersham, Chairman, Glenbrook Capital Management

Richard Rudgley, President, Glenbrook Capital Management

