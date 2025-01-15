Glenbrook Partners Launches On-Demand Learning Program to Empower Payments Professionals

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenbrook Partners, a leading strategy consulting and education firm focused exclusively on the payments industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its new On-Demand Learning program. Designed for professionals seeking flexibility and access to curated payments education, this self-paced format allows learners to start courses anytime, anywhere in the world, while maintaining the same high caliber curriculum that Glenbrook is known for.

"On-demand, self-paced learning is a natural extension of our payments education program", said Russ Jones, a partner at Glenbrook. "In addition to our renowned Payments Boot Camp™, workshop, we can now offer professionals a way to learn about payments on their own schedule."

The program debuts with two initial courses:

Payments Boot Camp Intensive: A condensed version of Glenbrook's highly acclaimed Payments Boot Camp, this course delivers a streamlined overview of the payments industry in five hours. Covering key concepts and the latest trends, the course is perfect for professionals looking for an efficient way to deepen their payments knowledge or for those new to the industry.

Payments and Fraud Certification Preparation: Specifically designed to help professionals prepare for the Merchant Risk Council's Certified Payments and Fraud Prevention Professional (CPFPP) certification, this course provides sixteen hours of video lessons, a downloadable handbook, and over 300 knowledge check questions to help participants confidently approach their certification exam.

Participants in the On-Demand Learning program will benefit from the same industry-leading expertise that has drawn over 34,000 attendees to Glenbrook's interactive workshops. Learners will gain access to over 150 video lessons, expanded downloadable resources, knowledge check questions to reinforce understanding, monthly live Q&A sessions, and the flexibility to learn on their own schedule.

"The on-demand courses are a great way for professionals to learn about the payments industry from anywhere in the world", said Yvette Bohanan, a partner with Glenbrook. "It's another way we share our experience with payments professionals eager to understand industry fundamentals and how they are evolving."

For more information about Glenbrook's On-Demand Learning program or to enroll in a course, visit https://glenbrook.com/product-category/on-demand-learning/.

About Glenbrook Partners

Glenbrook is a payments consulting, education, and research firm that brings to our financial services and financial technology clients the unique combination of specialized skills in payments, many years of hands-on experience in the field, and a wide network of professional relationships. The firm helps clients with strategy definition, product development, and the application of technology to solve leading edge problems in the financial services industry. For more information, visit http://www.glenbrook.com/.

