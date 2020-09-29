GlenCare Home Care Clinical Nurse Manager Joanne Freeborn to Receive LeadingAge Florida's Emerging Leader Award

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanne Freeborn, RN, the clinical nurse manager at GlenCare Home Care, has received this year's Emerging Leader Award from LeadingAge Florida.

The LeadingAge Florida Annual Awards Program honors outstanding contributions of member communities like The Glenview at Pelican Bay, as well as the communities' staff, volunteers, leadership, and residents. Award winners have provided care, advocacy, and services that exemplify LeadingAge Florida's mission: expanding aging possibilities.

Cheryl Holderfield and Joanne Freeborn Joanne Freeborn

The Emerging Leader Award recognizes individuals like Freeborn who are committed to professional growth as a leader and have taken on expanded responsibilities within their organization. Award recipients have demonstrated a growing leadership role within their organization, a commitment to professional development for future leadership opportunities in the aging services field, and the ability to mentor and encourage others' professional growth.

"We were excited to nominate Joanne for this award," said Patrick Noonan, Executive Director of The Glenview of Naples. "She exemplifies the kind of compassionate, dedicated, engaging professional who should be serving as a role model for caregivers. The need for high-quality, experienced home health caregivers will continue to expand in the years ahead, so we're very fortunate to have Joanne as a team member."

Freeborn has been with GlenCare Home Care, which is part of The Glenview at Pelican Bay, since 2015. She began her journey with The Glenview as a GlenCare Home Care RN primarily as a Case Manager. Joanne has been a Nurse over 26 years.

LeadingAge Florida presented the award to Freeborn during its 57th Annual Convention and Exposition, which was held virtually this year. LeadingAge Florida produced a feature video of Freeborn from the awards ceremony.

As the 2020 Emerging Leader Award recipient, Freeborn will automatically be accepted into the next LeadingAge Florida Leadership Academy Class of Fellows. The year-long leadership program focuses on core concepts such as advocacy, collaboration, innovation and work-life balance.

About GlenCare Home Care

GlenCare Home Care, a fully licensed home health agency, is part of The Glenview at Pelican Bay. For more than 20 years, The Glenview has offered convenient services, resort-inspired amenities and exceptional, 5-star-rated skilled nursing care for seniors. Through GlenCare Home Care, that same nursing care excellence is available in-home to individuals living in Collier and Lee counties. GlenCare Home Care teams also provide services such as assistance with medications and grooming, meal preparation and errand-running, as well as home safety assessments, evaluations for fall risk and memory care. For more information: www.glenviewnaples.com/home-care

About The Glenview at Pelican Bay

As Naples' premier senior living community and Florida's only equity ownership LifeCare Community, The Glenview at Pelican Bay is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents by providing exceptional personal service and promoting wellness, healthy aging and lifelong learning. For more information: www.glenviewnaples.com

About LeadingAge

LeadingAge represents more than 5,000 aging-focused organizations that touch millions of lives every day. For more information: www.leadingage.org

