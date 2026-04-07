Glencroft Center for Modern Aging and Bezos Academy Partner to Celebrate New Preschool in Glendale

Full-day program will be offered at no cost to families, with space for up to 100 children ages 3 to 5.

GLENDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bezos Academy and Glencroft Center for Modern Aging are excited to announce that enrollment is now open for Bezos Academy Glendale – Sahuaro Glenn, a full-day preschool opening in Fall 2026. Offered at no cost through fully funded scholarships, the preschool will be located on Glencroft's Center for Modern Aging campus, creating a unique intergenerational opportunity for Valley children and senior residents.

Bezos Academy Glendale - Sahuaro Glenn to offer full-day preschool starting Fall 2026. (Photo by Bezos Academy) Glencroft Center for Modern Aging and Bezos Academy partnership to foster intergenerational connections. (Photo by Bezos Academy)

Bezos Academy Glendale – Sahuaro Glenn is Glencroft's second major intergenerational initiative in recent years. In 2025, the community partnered with local agencies to support young adults transitioning out of foster care by providing housing and job training programs.

"Our partnership with Bezos Academy brings a new opportunity for spirited Glencroft residents to engage with the younger generations," said John Thorhauer, CEO of Glencroft. "Residents can share their time, knowledge and experiences, while the students benefit from interactive learning, creating intergenerational connections that enrich both groups."

Located on the Glencroft campus, the preschool will be part of a broader community that fosters connection, curiosity and a culture of care across ages.

"We're proud to have Bezos Academy partner with Glencroft to create a unique setting where students and seniors can learn from each other," said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. "Programs like this strengthen our city and create lasting opportunities for families."

Glendale – Sahuaro Glenn is Bezos Academy's second preschool in the area. Bezos Academy Glendale – Desert Garden Park opened in Fall 2025 in partnership with the Glendale Elementary School District. Bezos Academy hires, trains, develops and pays talented educators, while providing all meals, snacks and daily essentials for students. Its Montessori-inspired approach meets each child where they are, supporting learning and growth at their own pace.

"Expanding access to affordable, accessible, quality preschool can unlock opportunities throughout a community," shared Liz Swanby, Chief Schools Officer at Bezos Academy.

"We're grateful to Glencroft for supporting our mission and for partnering with us to create new ways for children of all ages to thrive in Glendale."

Bezos Academy preschools are currently enrolling for Fall 2026. Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level (approximately $132,000/year for a family of four) are eligible to apply through a lottery-based admissions process. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. PDT on April 20, 2026, to be included in the lottery. Details on enrollment can be found at apply.bezosacademy.org .

Glencroft and Bezos Academy invite the media and public to attend a ribbon cutting event and preschool tour on Thursday, April 16, from 1–3 p.m. at 6511 W Alice Ave., Glendale AZ 85302 (Court 8). Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers, Glencroft CEO John Thorhauer, Bezos Academy Senior Director of Schools Liz Swanby, and Bezos Academy District School Leader Kristina Ruiz will be in attendance. For more information, please call Tommy Medina 623-512-4005.

About Glencroft Center for Modern Aging

Founded in 1970, Glencroft Center for Modern Aging is one of the nation's largest nonprofit senior living communities, serving older adults in Glendale, Arizona. Glencroft offers market rate independent living, HUD housing, assisted living and memory care. Guided by ZoeLife™, Glencroft carries a philosophy that supports vitality, purpose and whole-person well-being.

About Bezos Academy

Bezos Academy is a nonprofit organization operating a network of full-day preschools at no cost to families served. Through fully funded scholarships, Bezos Academy provides students with all necessary educational supplies and services to set each student up for success, including Montessori materials, books, arts and crafts, field trips and meals. Bezos Academy operates preschools across Arizona, Hawaii, Florida, Kentucky, Texas and Washington.

Media Contact:

Isabela Gallardo

623-986-7714

[email protected]

SOURCE Glencroft Center for Modern Aging