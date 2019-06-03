Glendale Community College Nursing Department Improves Simulation Debriefs with a More Effective Video Platform

LINCOLN, Neb., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glendale Community College Nursing Department, a Maricopa Community College, has partnered with Vosaic to more effectively record medical simulations for easier debrief and coaching of their nursing students.

"With Vosaic, lab technicians can easily record and live code medical simulations, which results in more effective debrief sessions," said Mary Resler RN, MSN Ed Nursing Simulation Lab Coordinator at Glendale Community College. "Vosaic's flexibility helps us easily create any number of simulation scenarios, without a need from their support team. If support is needed, Vosaic staff is always there with a quick response."

Glendale Community College Nursing Simulation Lab is fully equipped with audio-visual hardware to provide opportunities for students to practice skills and procedures in a "safe environment" and get feedback using objectivity of video. "It was really easy for us to plug Vosaic into existing audio-visual equipment to annotate videos as they're being recorded," Resler continued.

"Our goal is to help medical simulation labs use the power of video for debrief with minimal to no additional investment in hardware," said Emir Plicanic, President of Vosaic. As a cloud-based platform, Vosaic works on a Mac or a PC with a modern browser such as Chrome. With its iOS app, Vosaic also makes in-situ simulations highly mobile and cost-effective for colleges and teaching hospitals.

