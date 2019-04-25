Glendale Water & Power Offers 63% off Smart Home Items through Award Winning Marketplace

"We are very excited to be able to combine the convenience of online shopping with the importance of energy and water efficiency. Customers can have a personalized shopping experience and know they are purchasing high-end products that will help them save energy and water," stated Steve Zurn, General Manager of Glendale Water & Power.

Customers Receive Smart Home Deals

The GWP marketplace offers a unique shopping and savings experience, creating special deals only available to utility customers. For Earth Day, GWP is offering utility customers 63% off a Nest Learning Thermostat with a free Google Home Mini. https://www.poweredbyefi.org/glendale/earth-day.html GWP also offers instant rebates on the following energy efficient products:

LED Lighting

Smart Thermostats

Water products

Advanced power strips

Occupancy Sensors

"EFI offers a unique business model for Utility Marketplaces that drastically reduces the cost of the technology solutions," said Mark Willingham, Senior Vice President at EFI. "This allows more of the budget to focus on the energy savings. All utilities get high volume pricing on all the measures in their program. We are thrilled to be expanding our scope with GWP to make more measures available to their customers."

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI leads the market of utility-branded instant rebate programs for utilities like Duke Energy, National Grid, Eversource, SoCalGas and Xcel Energy. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

About Glendale Water & Power (GWP)

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) is the City of Glendale's water and electric utility. GWP provides water to 34,091 customers in Glendale, California. The city-owned utility also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to 88,849 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. www.GlendaleWaterAndPower.com. Twitter @COGWaterPower Facebook /GlendaleWaterAndPower

