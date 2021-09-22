Glenfiddich Releases Landmark Study That Prompts Re-evaluation Of What It Means To Be 'Rich'

In response to this powerful cultural discourse, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky today released a landmark study, conducted with If-Then Company, that uncovers a jarring illusion permeating American society: individuals' personal definitions of professional success — and how those same individuals believe most people in society define professional success — are fundamentally misaligned.

The study, titled "Professional Success in America: Personal Priorities and Social Misunderstanding," suggests that Americans at large believe society holds a definition of professional success that devalues what truly matters most to them, such as relationships, community and well-being. This results in a troubling cycle where professional goals are unduly influenced by a mistaken perception of what society glamorizes, rather than what individuals find fulfilling on a personal level.

See the executive summary of "Professional Success in America: Personal Priorities and Social Misunderstanding" here .

The study has instigated an exploratory mission at Glenfiddich into contemporary ideas of wealth, beginning with the introduction of the inaugural Glenfiddich #Richest25: a bold new body of work that challenges the collective idea of what it means to be rich. Curated in partnership with Brittany Packnett Cunningham, one of the most sought-after voices in the world of social change and empowerment, the Glenfiddich #Richest25 breaks from the conventions of a traditional rich list, spotlighting 20 individuals from across the United States who broaden the definition of wealth by reimagining its true meaning. Glenfiddich and Packnett Cunningham have opened up the final five spots for nominations by anyone via Glenfiddich.com/richest25.

"I've dedicated my life to advancing social change, which has afforded me the tremendous pleasure of meeting diverse people who embody a broader and more inclusive vision of the world," says Brittany Packnett Cunningham. "Glenfiddich is taking an innovative step in helping to change the perspective of what a wealthy life looks like and I'm excited to work hand in hand with them as we embolden others to define richness for themselves."

The inaugural list of honorees have earned a range of riches that reimagines wealth's true meaning, whether it's through impact on their community, staying true to a set of personal values or finding a career that is personally fulfilling.

"Glenfiddich believes a full, rich life is also about family, community, values and fulfilling work – these are the values that led a 135 year old family-owned brand to become one of the world's leading single malt Scotch whisky," says Michael Giardina, Brand Marketing Director for Glenfiddich. "We acknowledge Scotch Whisky, as a category, has long perpetuated wealth as the primary status symbol, which is a cycle we intend on breaking. The findings of the study could not be ignored and propelled us to begin a mission to explore and redefine what it means to lead a life of riches and fulfilment. The #Richest25 is the first step of a longer Glenfiddich journey."

The full lineup of honorees is available on Glenfiddich.com/richest25 , where Glenfiddich and Brittany Packnett Cunningham also invite those across the country to visit the site and nominate a friend, family member, colleague or any person of inspiration to be named on the list. Entries close on October 20, 2021 at 11:59PM EST and the final lineup will be featured by Forbes later this year. For terms and conditions, click here.

The Glenfiddich #Richest25 will be supported through an integrated digital campaign through 2021, headlined by a cross-platform content partnership with Forbes. Upon the release of the Forbes 400 in October, select #Richest25 honorees will be featured as an alternate perspective on what it means to be 'rich'.

The Glenfiddich #Richest25 is the first action the brand is taking as part of a larger mission to reassess how we look at value, wealth and 'riches' through a societal and personal lens. In Fall 2021, Glenfiddich will introduce a series of fashion collaborations that uniquely reimagine antiquated symbols of wealth and status, with all proceeds going to GoFundMe.org, benefiting a variety of funds that are focused on entrepreneurial pursuits and innovation.

SKILLFULLY CRAFTED, ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. GLENFIDDICH SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY, ©2021 IMPORTED BY WILLIAM GRANT & SONS. NEW YORK, NY.



ABOUT GLENFIDDICH SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

Glenfiddich is run by the fifth generation of the Grant-Gordon family and today is one of the few remaining family-owned and operated distillers. From dream to dram, the Glenfiddich journey began in 1886 when founder, William Grant, realized his dream of creating the 'best dram in the valley' in Dufftown, Scotland. Equipped with distilling expertise, gained after working 20 years at the Mortlach distillery, Grant purchased the necessary tools for the job and he found his premises in the beautiful nearby field of Glenfiddich, Gaelic for 'valley of the deer' that also included a water source provided by the Robbie Dhu Spring, a vital ingredient in the production of quality whisky. The Glenfiddich distillery was born on Christmas Day 1887, when spirit first flowed from the Glenfiddich stills. The combination of crystal-clear water from the spring, home-grown barley, Highland air and the unusually small size of the stills, produced an unrivalled single malt Scotch whisky.

Today Glenfiddich continues to be a progressive spirit in challenging malt whisky conventions while also staying true to legacy, by keeping traditional production techniques established by founder, William Grant. The Glenfiddich core ranges includes: Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old (SRP: $39.99), Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old (SRP: $49.99), Glenfiddich 15-Year-Old (SRP: $59.99), Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old (SRP: $109.99), Glenfiddich 21-Year-Old (SRP: $189.99) and Glenfiddich 26-Year-Old (SRP: $ 599.99). Glenfiddich also produces limited edition bottles, such as Glenfiddich The Original (launched 2014), and a range of some of the oldest and finest vintage cask and private vintage marques in the world. For further information visit www.glenfiddich.com .

SOURCE Glenfiddich Whisky: Single Malt Scotch Whisky