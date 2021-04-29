Glenford Nixon, MD, CMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenford Nixon, MD, CMD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement in Geriatrics for his professional excellence in the medical field and commitment to making house calls as a Geriatrician & Certified Medical Director.

Having led an impressive medical career since 1990, Dr. Glenford Nixon is a fellowship-trained geriatrician and certified Medical Director, specializing in Geriatrics, Dementia, Pressure Ulcers, and more. He is currently practicing as a solo practitioner, making house calls in Long Island, NY. Committed to long-term care medicine, Dr. Nixon founded Visiting Physicians Service New York in 2000, now Dr. Glenford Nixon MD PC.



A graduate of Howard University College of Medicine, Dr. Nixon obtained his medical degree in internal medicine in 1985. Then he completed an Internal Medicine residency from Winthrop-University Hospital from 1985 to 1988, followed by his Geriatric Medicine fellowship at Winthrop University. At Winthrop, he was influenced by Dr. Ronald Ableman to pursue geriatrics who operated the geriatric program. Dr. Nixon was in the very first geriatrics fellowship class at Winthrop and subsequently served as the director. To further his professional development, he practiced at Parker Jewish Long Term Care, where he was greatly influenced by Dr. Felix Oversteone and Dr. Konn Foley, and Dr. Giseal Wolfine.



Among his professional experiences, Dr. Nixon practiced at United Presbyterian Nursing Homes where he was responsible for making house calls. He then moved to the Lutheran Center for Aging in Smithtown, where he served as the Medical Director. Additionally, he also served as the Medical Director of Medford Multicare.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his specialty, Dr. Nixon is certified by the New York Medical Directors Association.



Dr. Nixon dedicates this honorable recognition in loving memory of his wife, Dr. Kathleen Kenny Nixon, who was a geriatrician. They met at Winthrop. He also dedicates this recognition to his grandmother, Christina Fernandes, who also encouraged him to pursue the geriatrics field. He is proud to have learned all of his values from his grandmother.

