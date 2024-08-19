Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC)

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce it has launched1 Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC); compare to the active ingredient in Pataday®2 Twice Daily Relief.

According to Nielsen® syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks' period ending July 13, 2024, the Pataday® Twice Daily Relief (OTC) market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $26.4 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Fabio Moreno, Head – OTC Sales & Marketing, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. said, "We are excited to announce the launch of Olopatadine Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1%, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers."

For product information and how to purchase, please visit: https://glenmarkpharma-us.com/opatadine.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research–led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. Glenmark Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R&D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2022; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2022. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted more than 3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

References:

1Glenmark's Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC) is only marketed for the indications listed in Glenmark's approved drug facts label.

2This product is not manufactured or distributed by Alcon Laboratories, Inc., distributor of Pataday® Twice Daily Relief, and/or Novartis AG, owner of the registered trademark Pataday®, respectively. [Neither Alcon nor Novartis make or license Glenmark's product.]

3Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: Nielsen syndicated data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark's product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark's approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*Nielsen® NIQ Discover; Syndicated Data for Period Ending July 13, 2024

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.