Glenmeadow Announces New Board Leadership and Staff Promotions

News provided by

Glenmeadow Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 15:58 ET

LONGMEADOW, Mass. , Dec.14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmeadow, Inc., the premier provider of senior retirement lifestyle options, recently elected new leadership and new members to its Board of Directors. Michael Tremble, CEO of Valley Communications will serve as chair. Kelly Koch, Probate and Family Law Attorney with Raipher will serve as Vice Chair. Erin Koebler, Executive Director of the East Longmeadow Council on Aging will serve as Clerk. Retired banking executive, Mary Meehan, serves as Treasurer.

The Board of Directors also welcomed three new members: Barbara Buddington, Glenmeadow resident; Rory O'Brien, Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and Assistant Portfolio Manager with Schwerin Boyle Capital Management, Inc.; and Meredith Wise, retired President of the Employers Association of New England.

In addition, several Glenmeadow staff have taken on new responsibilities:

  • Patricia Colin was promoted to Director of Health Services
  • Vallerie Collington was promoted to Assistant Director of Health Services
  • Charnelle Harris joined Glenmeadow full-time as Marketing Specialist
  • Tavia Jones, Director of Home Care, has expanded her role to include community outreach
  • Kelsey McDonald added leadership of Care Management and community outreach to her existing duties as Director of Wellness.
  • Michael Schoen, Director of Resident Services, has expanded his role to include management responsibilities;
  • Candace Arnold was promoted to Scheduling Coordinator of Home Care.

"Glenmeadow is elevating the senior living experience, and the excellence, advocacy, and commitment of our staff and volunteers will make that a reality" said Kathy Martin, Glenmeadow's president and CEO. "This is a time of great activity and great progress at a great organization."

About Glenmeadow, Inc.
Glenmeadow provides senior lifestyle options including independent living, assisted living, and at home care services for those 62 and older who are seeking a maintenance-free, active lifestyle with future care planning in place. To learn more about Glenmeadow's senior lifestyle options, the staff, and community life, visit Glenmeadow.org.

SOURCE Glenmeadow Inc.

