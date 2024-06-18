GLENMEADOW LAUNCHES INAUGURAL AGE OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS: CELEBRATING SUCCESS OVER 60

LONGMEADOW, Mass., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know someone in our region who redefines what it means to be over 60? Glenmeadow is thrilled to announce the Inaugural Age of Excellence Awards: Celebrating Success over 60, an exciting new event dedicated to honoring older adults in our community who embody the vigor and purpose that come with age and experience.

We invite the public to submit nominations for individuals who deserve to be celebrated. Nominees should be those who have made significant contributions to their communities, pursued new adventures, or demonstrated an unwavering spirit of excellence. Honorees will be recognized at the Age of Excellence Awards ceremony, set to take place on September 4, 2024, at The Carriage House at The Barney Estate. This event will bring together honorees, their families, friends, and supporters to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our community members. Tickets are available for purchase through: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/ageofexcellence .

The Age of Excellence Awards is a fundraising event to support Glenmeadow, including the $10.5m renovation project that is aligned with what is important to today's older adults and to prepare the next generation of Glenmeadow residents. This event is intricately tied to Glenmeadow's "Next Chapter" campaign theme, serving as a platform to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of older adults as they redefine life in their later years.

"The Age of Excellence Awards honor the ways that those over 60 are showing us all that age is just a number. These are our friends, colleagues, and family members who are changing the world and our perceptions of what it means to get older. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements, as well as their wisdom, resilience, and invaluable contributions to our region.", says Glenmeadow President and CEO, Dr. Kathy Martin.

Nominations can be submitted online at https://glenmeadow.org/age-of-excellence-awards/ until July 26, 2024. Hard copies of the nomination form can also be found at the concierge desk at Glenmeadow, or you may download a PDF from the event page and send it to "Age of Excellence Awards, 24 Tabor Crossing, Longmeadow, MA 01106". A panel of community leaders will select those to be celebrated at the event.

Join us in celebrating the incredible individuals who inspire us all. For more information on the Age of Excellence Awards, including sponsorship opportunities, how to buy tickets, and submit a nomination, please visit https://glenmeadow.org/age-of-excellence-awards/ or contact Megan Gagne ( [email protected] ).

ABOUT GLENMEADOW Glenmeadow is a non-profit community in continuous operation since 1884, providing senior lifestyle options including independent living, assisted living, respite care and at home care services for those 62 and older who seek an exemplary wellness-based lifestyle, grounded in a vibrant community where everyone belongs.

SOURCE Glenmeadow Inc.