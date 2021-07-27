Glenmorangie Whisky Partners with Brandon Blackwood, Chloe Flower, Alani Figueroa, and Tone Stith to Mix Up How We Enjoy Whisky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmorangie Whisky is joining forces with designer Brandon Blackwood, pianist Chloe Flower, creative Alani Figueroa and R&B artist Tone Stith to launch X by Glenmorangie, a new single malt Scotch whisky specially made for mixing. The partnership will celebrate the multitude of unique flavor possibilities when mixing X by Glenmorangie and toast to the mix of things that makes each of us unique. Known as the Glenmorangie Mix Makers, these eclectic creatives will join the brand for dynamic video content on NTWRK, which will feature an exclusive product drop, as well as a series of events and social content.

X by Glenmorangie is designed for how we all enjoy cocktails today, allowing room to experiment and mix and match. With the help of these Mix Makers, Glenmorangie aims to share whisky with a wider audience in an entirely new way - however they prefer to enjoy it! Aiming to welcome more people than ever into the wonderful world of whisky, Glenmorangie's Mix Makers will utilize X by Glenmorangie to demonstrate the multitude of flavors that can be created using this single malt Scotch whisky.

Crafted to encourage mixing, X by Glenmorangie has a sweeter, richer profile ideal for simple serves that require minimal ingredients. The versatility of the single malt allows for easy cocktail creation to seamlessly fit into all occasions, from BBQs and brunches to date nights and impromptu karaoke outings.

As part of their partnership, the Glenmorangie Mix Makers will collaborate on a limited edition, collectible barware kit that will be available through an exclusive drop on NTWRK this July, alongside an all-new video series on the platform and an ongoing event series throughout the Summer. By executing this product drop through NTWRK and tapping this group of creative icons spanning various industries, X by Glenmorangie will speak to a broad group of consumers in a compelling new way.

"People are more comfortable than ever mixing up their own cocktails, so we wanted to craft a single malt whisky that makes the space itself more inviting for newcomers and cocktail lovers to enjoy whisky wherever and however they please," says Allison Varone, VP, Emerging Brands at Moët Hennessy. "Our Mix Maker partners will help illustrate how they mix up their craft and how X by Glenmorangie's ethos resonates with them."

A group of global bartenders were consulted when creating X by Glenmorangie, a luscious whisky with flavors from pear, vanilla, and honeysuckle to orange sherbet and chocolate fudge. It's sweet, flavorful palate lends itself to innumerable simple serves, each needing just 2-4 ingredients. Glenmorangie's inaugural group of Mix Makers will illustrate how they whip up their favorite refreshingly easy cocktails using X by Glenmorangie during an exclusive content series on NTWRK, featuring simple serves and candid discussions.

About X by Glenmorangie

X by Glenmorangie is bottled at 40% ABV

This lusciously free-wheeling whisky has succulent aromas of pear, vanilla and honeysuckle, and oranges. They set the stage for an extravaganza of flavor, from swirls of orange sherbet to bursts of creme brûlée drizzled with chocolate fudge. Recipes for X by Glenmorangie's refreshingly simple serves - each using just 2-4 ingredients - can be found at www.glenmorangie.com .

SRP: $33.99

About Glenmorangie:

Glenmorangie 's Highland whisky makers use endless imagination and five key ingredients – wood, water, barley, yeast, and time – to dream up delicious single malt whiskies. Known as the Distillers of Tain, they've been honing their craft for more than 175 years. In Scotland's tallest stills, whose necks are as high as a giraffe, they produce a delicate and fruity spirit, ripe for experimentation. Led by Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden, this crackerjack crew is on a mission to bring new flavors and possibilities to the world of single malt.

