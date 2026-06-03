Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes Builds Out Structured Financial Products Litigation Practice with New Lateral Partner

Zachary W. Mazin joins from McKool Smith, deepening the firm's capabilities at the intersection of complex financial fraud, restructuring and accounting malpractice litigation

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP today announced that Zachary W. Mazin has joined the firm as partner in its New York office. Zach comes from McKool Smith PC, where he was a senior member of the firm's New York litigation practice and built a nationally recognized reputation in high-stakes disputes involving structured financial products. His arrival expands Glenn Agre's capabilities in one of the most consequential and fast-moving areas of financial litigation today.

Zachary W. Mazin

The addition carries a personal resonance for Glenn Agre, several of whose founding partners previously practiced together with Mazin, forging deep relationships while handling complex, high-significance matters. His decision to join Glenn Agre reflects both the strength of those ties and Glenn Agre's emergence as a destination for elite litigators seeking a focused, high-stakes practice in New York.

Mazin brings deep experience litigating disputes arising from complex financial structures — including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, leveraged credit facilities and credit default swaps — and representing clients in the fraud, breach of contract and loss recovery actions that follow when those structures are exploited or fail. His work complements Glenn Agre's established strengths in restructuring and bankruptcy, complex commercial litigation, and accounting malpractice — practices that are increasingly called upon together as high-profile financial collapses generate multi-front litigation across courts and counterparties.

"Zach is among the most accomplished structured financial products litigators in the country, and having worked alongside him, we know firsthand what he brings to the most complex, financial matters," said Andrew Glenn, managing partner of Glenn Agre. "His arrival reflects our conviction that the intersection of complex financial fraud, restructuring and professional liability is where some of the most consequential litigation of the next decade will be fought. We built this firm to handle exactly these kinds of matters, and his practice is a natural fit."

Mazin focuses on complex civil cases arising from business disputes, structured financial products and governmental investigations. He represents trustees of residential mortgage-backed securitizations in actions seeking to recover billions of dollars from investment banks that packaged and sold defective mortgage loans. He began his career representing a major international bank in the Enron securities class action litigation and also handled a $517 million Enron-related credit default swap dispute. He has been recognized by Lawdragon as a "Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyer" and by Benchmark Litigation as a "Future Star."

"Glenn Agre is building the preeminent law firm at the intersection of disputes arising out of structured financial products and insolvency," said Mazin. "My clients will benefit from Glenn Agre's expertise and my practice will benefit from Glenn Agre's platform. I'm rejoining my former partners to help Glenn Agre continue its ascension among New York's entrepreneurial, litigation-focused law firms."

The addition of Mazin better positions Glenn Agre to advise lenders, investors, trustees, creditors and litigation trustees in the growing wave of disputes arising from structured finance fraud — including cases involving securitized collateral manipulation, off-balance sheet financing schemes and misrepresentations in complex credit facilities.

About Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is a premier litigation and trial firm with deep expertise in complex commercial disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, employment and trade secrets litigation, and white-collar defense and investigations. Known for handling high-stakes matters with rigor and creativity, the firm delivers results that exceed expectations, in and out of the courtroom. For more information, please visit www.glennagre.com.

SOURCE Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes