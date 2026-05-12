Glenn Agre Expands Employment and Trade Secrets Litigation Practice with Leadership Appointment and Partner Hire

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP has strengthened its Employment and Trade Secrets Litigation practice by naming Reid Skibell chair and adding Joseph Gallagher as a lateral partner in its New York office, the firm announced today. These moves expand the firm's already strong practice, which represents both employers and employees, as plaintiffs and defendants, in employment and related disputes.

Reid Skibell and Joseph Gallagher

Glenn Agre's Employment and Trade Secrets Litigation practice focuses on mission-critical matters, including executive entrances and exits, trade secrets disputes, non-compete and restrictive covenant litigation, partnership and shareholder disputes, and discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims. It also represents financial services firms and senior professionals in FINRA arbitration proceedings, including compensation disputes and wrongful termination claims.

Skibell has been appointed chair, guiding the practice's client relationships and strategic direction. A nationally ranked leading litigator, he is trusted by both employers and employees in their most sensitive matters, including disputes involving discrimination, harassment, executive compensation, employment and separation agreements, and non-compete and restrictive covenant enforcement.

"This is an exciting moment for the practice," Skibell said. "Having known Joe for over fifteen years and worked alongside him, I know precisely what our clients will gain from his arrival—rare depth in complex employment and trade secrets matters and the kind of judgment that only comes from litigating these disputes from every angle. Joe's arrival positions us to deliver the counsel our clients need when the stakes are highest."

A nationally recognized employment and commercial litigator, Gallagher represents clients in complex business, employment, and partnership disputes. He regularly advises top executives and financial services leaders, companies, partnerships, and startups in matters involving compensation disputes, non-compete agreements, complex business litigation, and internal investigations.

"Glenn Agre has built a deep, talented team with a distinguished track record in commercial litigation, restructuring, and employment matters, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," said Gallagher. "Together, we can deliver the strategic, results-oriented counsel clients need in high-stakes situations."

The practice group also includes partners Lyn R. Agre and Edward E. Shapiro, who have deep experience in complex litigation and employment-related matters across multiple jurisdictions.

With offices in New York and San Francisco, Glenn Agre's employment and trade secrets client base includes C-suite executives, founders, partners, and senior professionals, as well as companies—including private equity-backed businesses, financial services firms, and public companies. It serves clients across the financial services, private equity, technology, manufacturing, fashion, and entertainment sectors.

About Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is a premier litigation and trial firm with deep expertise in complex commercial disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, employment and trade secrets litigation, and white-collar litigation and investigations. Known for handling high-stakes matters with rigor and creativity, the firm delivers results that exceed expectations, in and out of the courtroom. For more information, please visit www.glennagre.com.

Media Contact: Becky Bergman, [email protected]

SOURCE Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes