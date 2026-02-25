Jed I. Bergman Appointed Chair of Litigation Department at Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is proud to announce that founding partner Jed I. Bergman has been appointed Chair of the firm's Litigation Department.

Bergman is a nationally recognized litigator and first-chair trial lawyer known for serving as a strategic advisor to clients navigating high-stakes business disputes. He brings deep experience across sophisticated financial and commercial matters as he assumes leadership of the firm's growing national litigation team.

Jed I. Bergman

"Jed is a brilliant litigator who relentlessly pursues the best outcomes for our clients," said Andrew Glenn, Managing Partner of Glenn Agre. "He brings a rare combination of intellect, courtroom strength, and strategic precision that shapes our litigation approach, and his leadership ensures our clients achieve strong, practical resolutions to even their most challenging disputes."

Bergman represents corporations, investment funds, and individuals at all stages of complex commercial disputes, from pre-suit analysis through resolution. He is frequently called upon to advise clients facing multifaceted legal issues where business, financial, and reputational considerations intersect, and where early strategic decisions can meaningfully influence outcomes. His matters often involve overlapping contractual, fiduciary, and tort claims, as well as disputes arising from joint ventures, partnerships, real estate transactions, and other sophisticated commercial arrangements. Before co-founding Glenn Agre, Bergman was a partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres and a litigator at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

"I'm honored to step into this role and to continue working alongside lawyers who approach litigation with creativity, discipline, and sound judgment," Bergman said. "Our focus is on helping clients navigate complexity thoughtfully—whether that means pressing forward, finding leverage, or resolving disputes efficiently. I look forward to continuing to build a litigation practice grounded in strategic counsel and client trust."

Glenn Agre's litigation practice is distinguished by its balanced plaintiff- and defense-side experience, which gives the firm a holistic and strategic perspective on complex disputes. The firm is regularly engaged by clients in transaction-heavy sectors—including financial services, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, and energy—to handle high-stakes matters involving investment disputes, failed or contested M&A transactions, credit and fund-related litigation, liability management exercises, and contested bankruptcy proceedings. Glenn Agre is also recognized for its work in professional malpractice litigation, including claims involving accounting firms, law firms, and other professional advisors.

The firm represents a wide range of clients, including investment and private equity funds, asset managers and their limited partners, portfolio companies, public and private corporations, real estate developers and financiers, employers, and executives and other high-net-worth individuals.

About Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is a premier litigation and trial firm with deep expertise in complex commercial disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, employment litigation, and white-collar litigation and investigations. Known for handling high stakes matters with rigor and creativity, the firm delivers results that exceed expectations, in and out of the courtroom. For more information, please visit www.glennagre.com .

Media Contact: Becky Bergman, [email protected]

SOURCE Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes