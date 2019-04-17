Glenn Beck Partners With Sage Creek to Fight Child Trafficking

MOAB, Utah, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Creek at Moab, a Utah-based luxury resort property, announced today that it is partnering with political commentator Glenn Beck to raise $1 million to fight child sex trafficking. The partnership is part of a fundraising giveaway dubbed the Sage Creek Drive in the Desert. In light of this and other new partnerships, Sage Creek at Moab also announced that it will be extending the duration of the drive to allow for increased participation.

Beck has long been a vocal proponent of Operation Underground Railroad , an organization that runs sting operations to apprehend traffickers and free their victims. Operation Underground Railroad is one of two nonprofits that will benefit from the fundraising effort. The other, Child Liberation Foundation , raises awareness and provides funds to vetted partner charities for the rescue and aftercare of child trafficking victims.

Sage Creek has organized the drive as part of its philanthropic efforts, and invites the public to donate. Donors will be entered into a prize drawing to be held on May 25, allowing new entrants an extra month to participate after the original April deadline. Prizes include a 2019 Jeep Wrangler (Moab Edition) and a five-night stay at the newly opened resort in the heart of Utah's offroad country, both donated by Sage Creek.

"We're excited that Glenn is helping us to raise awareness about the Sage Creek Drive in the Desert." Wayne Aston, president of Sage Creek, said, "It's a tremendous opportunity for people to support two great nonprofits that have freed thousands of children from modern slavery. The drive gives people a chance to participate at whatever level they are comfortable - whether it's $5 to buy a warm meal for a kid in aftercare, or $5,000 to fund a sting."

"We believe that our partnership with Glenn is going to drive a lot of new awareness for the cause, which is why we're extending our entry deadline to raise even more funds. Our goal is to raise over $1 million, with all the donations going straight to the charities."

To make a donation and enter to win the giveaway, visit sagecreek.rallyup.com/sagecreek .

About Operation Underground Railroad

Operation Underground Railroad is registered 501(c)3 organization. Bringing together former CIA, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops operatives, O.U.R. partners with local law enforcement agencies around the world to save children from this modern day slavery. Founded by CEO Tim Ballard in 2013, O.U.R. has rescued more than 1,700 victims and helped arrest 858 traffickers worldwide. Learn more at ourrescue.org

About Child Liberation Foundation

The Child Liberation Foundation was founded in February 2017 to fund the rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption of children who have been forced into human trafficking operations. Through their sanctioned network, CLF raises awareness and provide funds to approved partner charities for the rescue of child trafficking victims. Learn more at liberateachild.org

About Sage Creek at Moab

Bringing together modern architecture and sophisticated design, Sage Creek is the first resort grade premium community of its kind in Moab. Located in the heart of canyon country, Sage Creek is sure to satisfy the most adventurous thrill seekers as well as the visitors who want to simply soak up the rejuvenating energy of the sacred Moab area nature-scape. The property, which is opening its doors later this year, is the organizer of the first annual Sage Creek Drive in the Desert. Learn more at sagecreekatmoab.com.



