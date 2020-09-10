KENAI, Ark., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn E. Lockwood, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as the Top Dental Surgeon in the field of Dentistry in recognition of his achievements with Dentists at Kenai Dental Clinic.

With its inception in 1997, Kenai Dental Clinic specializes in the treatment of patients of all ages. Utilizing the latest technological innovations in the field of dentistry, the clinic is dedicated to offering their patients the quality healthcare services that they deserve. With the help of Digital Imaging capabilities and the usage of Digital Panoramic X-rays, the clinic can identify dental issues and plan dental procedures right away. To cater to the needs of their patients, the practice offers several affordable methods of payment to assist patients with the best quality care and service possible. With an accommodating and friendly staff who are fluent in English, Spanish and German, Kenai Dental Clinic provides services to diverse patients. Committed to offering quality service, the clinic specializes in cosmetic dentistry and general and family dentistry, including dental bridges, dental fillings, dental crowns, tooth extraction, teeth cleaning, oral sedation, root canal therapy, and more.



Having attained several years of experience in the field of dentistry, Dr. Glenn E. Lockwood is revered for his exceptional contributions to the industry. Having established himself as a prominent professional, throughout his career, Dr. Lockwood has attained extensive experience within the areas of general dentistry, oral surgery, and dental implants. Attributing his success to his continuing education, Dr. Lockwood's advice to fellow newcomers within the industry is to "take a specialty residency." An Army veteran who was stationed at the Augsburg Germany Army base and retired with the rank of Major, Dr. Lockwood took "3 to 4 times the required number of continuing education courses a year."



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Lockwood attended Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at the University of the Pacific where he received his DDS. Thereafter, Dr. Lockwood would then go on to complete advanced training courses, including the completion of his oral surgery residency at Klinikum Nürnberg in Germany.



To further advance his professional development, Dr. Lockwood is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.



When he is not working, Dr. Lockwood enjoys the art of fishing and coaching basketball.



Dr. Glenn E. Lockwood dedicates this recognition to Col. Allison who is a great oral surgeon and mentor.



For more information, please visit www.kenaidentalclinic.com.





