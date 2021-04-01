Glenn Goodman Appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's LVC Solutions Group (LSG)

"Demand is great to provide sophisticated integrated LVC solutions for all U.S. Armed Services and our Allies to ensure combat readiness and anticipate new threats for today's and tomorrow's missions," said Glenn Goodman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's LVC Solutions Group. "Recent advancements in LVC technology are significantly increasing efficiencies and proficiencies in training today's Armed Forces. Alion continues to invest in and advance its LVC solutions to ensure warfighters train like they fight."

"I would like to congratulate Glenn Goodman on his promotion to Senior Vice President and General Manager of our new LVC Solutions Group. The combination and elevation of our LVC solutions will allow Alion to continue its rapid growth pace and stay 'Many Moves Ahead' in providing the best advanced engineering and technology solutions to warfighters," said Steve Schorer, Alion Chairman and CEO. "With the creation of the LVC Solutions Group, our Cyber and Electronic Warfare (C&EW) Group, and our Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group, we have strategically aligned Alion's capabilities to market priorities."

Glenn joined Alion in 2002. Previously, he served as Vice President of Operations overseeing Alion's Advanced Modeling and Simulations Operation (AMSTO) for the Cyber Network Solutions Group. Glenn was instrumental in Alion's FY20 award of the $896M Naval Integrated Training Environment (NITE) contract. He continues to oversee the successful program execution of Alion's long-running Navy training programs such as the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) and Integrated Modeling and Simulation solutions. He is also responsible for Alion's operational support of synthetic and LVC events to ensure timely, effective delivery of enhanced LVC training capabilities for all-domain operations.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

