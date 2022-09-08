Glenn Greenwald Launches Exclusive Daily Live Show on Rumble

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist doubles down on Rumble with an exclusive daily livestream, starting later this month at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, the video sharing platform, announced that Glenn Greenwald, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times-bestselling books on politics and law, will launch a daily live show on Rumble later this month.

Greenwald will stream exclusively on Rumble at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday to report the news, interview guests, discuss current events, and interact with audience questions and comments. Following the Rumble livestream, Greenwald will continue with a Q&A session exclusively for subscribers on Rumble's subscription-based community platform, Locals .

"I am thrilled to be on Rumble where free speech is a highly valued commodity, and I can focus on my journalistic endeavors with complete independence and without fear of interference," said Greenwald.

Greenwald's "System Update" channel launched on Rumble in August 2021. The channel currently has more than 200,000 subscribers. Several of his programs and interviews have exceeded 750,000 viewers, with some reaching as high as 1.5 million.

"We are excited to empower Glenn to grow his audience on Rumble and Locals," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Glenn is known for his fiercely independent opinions, and we are proud to serve as the technology platform where Glenn can maintain his independence."

You can find Glenn Greenwald's Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald

You can find Glenn Greenwald's Locals community here: https://greenwald.locals.com/

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. In December 2021, the company announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

