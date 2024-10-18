Glenn Lurie Appointed as Advisor to Air5, Leading 5G and Cable Integration Initiatives Expertise from AT&T and Synchronoss to Drive Next-Generation Network Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air5 today announced the addition of Glenn Lurie, a globally-known, notable leader in the telecommunications industry, to its team of strategic advisors. With extensive experience at companies like AT&T Wireless and Synchronoss Technologies, Lurie brings invaluable expertise to Air5's mission of merging cable and wireless infrastructures. His role will focus on strategic guidance and innovative approaches to integrating 5G technology with existing cable networks.

Lurie's 30-year career spans the wireless and mobile industry in leadership roles where he contributed to major technological advancements, particularly in mobile communications. Prior to co-founding Stormbreaker Ventures , he was CEO, President and a member of the Board of Directors at Synchronoss Technologies. He is best known for ushering in the modern smartphone era by leading AT&T's negotiations with Apple to introduce the first iPhone and iPad.

"This advisory position harnesses Glenn's deep understanding of the telecom industry to foster development and application of integrated solutions that are forward-looking and practical. His guidance will help Air5's broader strategy to leverage cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead in a highly competitive broadband market, said Jeff Brown, CEO, Air5.

The integration efforts led by Lurie are designed to advance technological capabilities and provide scalable solutions that address the current and future needs of cable operators and their customers. These initiatives are important for maintaining relevance and competitiveness in an increasingly digital and connected world.

According to the company, by aligning wireless and wired broadband networks into one cohesive 5G infrastructure, Air5's novel architecture will facilitate more innovative and interconnected mobile solutions and increase capabilities to achieve customer growth across wired and wireless ecosystems. The company's technology will bring faster speeds, higher levels of security, and allow current broadband systems an elegant migration path to Air5's architecture, while also making it easier to take advantage of advances in Artificial Intelligence already implemented in 5G technology.

Click here for more details and visuals of the Air5 technology and how it works.

About Air5 (air5.io)

Originated in 2024 and based in Palo Alto, California, Air5 and its patent-pending 5G-standards-based architecture technology are harmonizing wireless and wired cable broadband ecosystems to offer a more vibrant and ubiquitous environment for the development of dynamic value-added mobile solutions and innovative strategies for customer retention and growth. The company is led by wireless pioneer and experienced CEO, Jeff Brown, and has brought together an impressive team of prominent global technologists and business luminaries responsible for leading and innovating some of the most world-renowned cable, wireless and technology companies.

