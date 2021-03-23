Glenn Lurie Joins FiberLight As Advisory Board Member

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced Mr. Glenn Lurie has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Lurie will partner with FiberLight's Executive Chairman Jim Lynch, Chief Executive Officer Chris Rabii and other Board members as they continue to drive the evolution of the business.

FiberLight has seen tremendous growth over the past few years as more organizations see the value in partnering with a fiber network provider who is able to design, build and deploy mission-critical networks. The addition of Mr. Lurie will bring more direct and intimate knowledge of the broader telecommunications and wireless ecosystems as the company continues on its mission of providing a one-of-a-kind fiber network that helps connect more data centers , accelerates cloud adoption and provides the high bandwidth requirements in today's business world.

Mr. Lurie most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Synchronoss Technologies. Prior to joining Synchronoss, Glenn was President and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T's Mobility and Consumer Operations where he successfully grew the nation's leading wireless and consumer business. During this time Glenn managed sales and distribution, customer care, operations, home entertainment and video services. Glenn and his team were also responsible for the integration of AT&T's Direct-TV and the company's digital business.

"I am excited to be joining such a well-known and trusted company that is focused on one thing - providing businesses with next-generation networks that enable their acceleration," said Glenn Lurie. "FiberLight has been involved in some of the more innovative projects across the fiber and wireless industries and I look forward to helping the organization take its next step forward in its overall growth."

Glenn is active in industry associations and within the community. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Avis Budget Group, Inc., Pivotal Commware, Inc., Blue Link Wireless, LLC., Teal Communications, Inc. and also serves on multiple advisory councils.

"We're thrilled to have someone of Glenn's caliber join our Advisory Board," said Chris Rabii, Chief Executive Officer at FiberLight. "His experience in bringing new technologies to market will be immeasurable as our team at FiberLight continues to bring new connectivity and digital transformation opportunities to our customers. I look forward to partnering with him."

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With over 15,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

