Glenn Rieder appoints Tom Donohue as CEO

Glenn Rieder, LLC is pleased to announce an important leadership transition. Effective May 24, 2024, Tom Donohue assumed the role of CEO for Glenn Rieder, LLC and its subsidiary companies, succeeding Michael Floyd, who will be transitioning to a board of director role within the company.

Tom has been an integral part of our company's success, serving as President for the last three years. During this time, Tom has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to our company's mission and values.

As we embark on this new chapter, Tom will lead our company forward and drive continued growth and innovation. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, and we're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead under his leadership.

Please join us in congratulating Tom Donohue on his appointment as CEO and as we continue to work together to create value for our stakeholders.

