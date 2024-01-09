Glennda Testone Joins the Nonprofit Leadership Lab as its Inaugural CEO

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nonprofit Leadership Lab , which empowers and educates leaders of small and medium-sized nonprofits, is delighted to welcome Glennda Testone as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 1, 2024. Given the Lab's exponential growth – supporting nearly 20,000 nonprofit leaders since its establishment in 2017 – Testone's abundant experience and dynamic leadership will steer the organization into its next phase of growth and impact, which includes the goal of serving a million nonprofits.

"I'm so excited to work with the Lab community. For over two decades, I've led movements for social change and supported the communities that drive that change. The Lab is a bigger, broader canvas, to support, strengthen and diversify the nonprofit sector. I can't wait," said Glennda Testone.

As the first female Executive Director of New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, Testone demonstrates a career-long commitment to community, empowerment and inclusivity. Some highlights of her leadership include helming two successful capital campaigns, transforming the historic NYC building, tripling the operating budget, and guiding a racial equity transformation focused on inclusivity and accessibility.

Testone also served as VP at The Women's Media Center (WMC), and during Garry's tenure as ED, as the Senior Director of Media Programs for the national Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

"The Nonprofit Leadership Lab's remarkably empathetic and inclusive global community encourages nonprofit staff and board leaders to develop their strengths as the visionary leaders their organizations deserve. Glennda's expertise, passionate leadership and fierce advocacy will ensure that we reach our goal of driving social impact – and helping a million nonprofits thrive," founder Joan Garry said.

About the Nonprofit Leadership Lab

Since 2017, the Nonprofit Leadership Lab has played a vital role in providing training, resources, mentorship, and a collaborative community for nearly 20,000 socially-minded nonprofit leaders.

About Glennda Testone

Glennda Testone, the inaugural CEO of the Nonprofit Leadership Lab, served as the Executive Director of New York City's LGBT Community Center for the past 14 years. Over the course of her tenure there, Testone completed a $9M capital building renovation, partnered with Google to launch the Stonewall Forever virtual reality experience, and helped lead the organization's racial equity transformation. Testone has appeared on CNN, FOX News and MSNBC, and in national media outlets including Vogue , The New York Times , The Chicago Tribune, Time Out, and W Magazine.

About Joan Garry

Nonprofit Leadership Lab Co-founder Joan Garry was recently quoted in The Wall Street Journal . She contributes regularly to the Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR) and the Chronicle of Philanthropy . As a two-time author , Joan's most recent book is ranked #44 on Amazon's "nonprofits and charities" booklist.

