Glennda Testone Joins the Nonprofit Leadership Lab as its Inaugural CEO

News provided by

Nonprofit Leadership Lab

09 Jan, 2024, 08:48 ET

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nonprofit Leadership Lab, which empowers and educates leaders of small and medium-sized nonprofits, is delighted to welcome Glennda Testone as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 1, 2024. Given the Lab's exponential growth – supporting nearly 20,000 nonprofit leaders since its establishment in 2017 – Testone's abundant experience and dynamic leadership will steer the organization into its next phase of growth and impact, which includes the goal of serving a million nonprofits.

"I'm so excited to work with the Lab community. For over two decades, I've led movements for social change and supported the communities that drive that change. The Lab is a bigger, broader canvas, to support, strengthen and diversify the nonprofit sector. I can't wait," said Glennda Testone.

As the first female Executive Director of New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, Testone demonstrates a career-long commitment to community, empowerment and inclusivity. Some highlights of her leadership include helming two successful capital campaigns, transforming the historic NYC building, tripling the operating budget, and guiding a racial equity transformation focused on inclusivity and accessibility.

Testone also served as VP at The Women's Media Center (WMC), and during Garry's tenure as ED, as the Senior Director of Media Programs for the national Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

"The Nonprofit Leadership Lab's remarkably empathetic and inclusive global community encourages nonprofit staff and board leaders to develop their strengths as the visionary leaders their organizations deserve. Glennda's expertise, passionate leadership and fierce advocacy will ensure that we reach our goal of driving social impact – and helping a million nonprofits thrive," founder Joan Garry said.

About the Nonprofit Leadership Lab

Since 2017, the Nonprofit Leadership Lab has played a vital role in providing training, resources, mentorship, and a collaborative community for nearly 20,000 socially-minded nonprofit leaders.

About Glennda Testone

Glennda Testone, the inaugural CEO of the Nonprofit Leadership Lab, served as the Executive Director of New York City's LGBT Community Center for the past 14 years. Over the course of her tenure there, Testone completed a $9M capital building renovation, partnered with Google to launch the Stonewall Forever virtual reality experience, and helped lead the organization's racial equity transformation. Testone has appeared on CNN, FOX News and MSNBC, and in national media outlets including Vogue, The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, Time Out, and W Magazine.

Sampling below:

About Joan Garry 

Nonprofit Leadership Lab Co-founder Joan Garry was recently quoted in The Wall Street Journal. She contributes regularly to the Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR) and the Chronicle of Philanthropy. As a two-time author, Joan's most recent book is ranked #44 on Amazon's "nonprofits and charities" booklist.

Contact [email protected] or 3477214414 for media inquiries and interview requests.

SOURCE Nonprofit Leadership Lab

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.