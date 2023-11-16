Glenpool Dentist, Dr. W. Scott White, Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Dentistry

GLENPOOL, Okla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenpool dentist, Dr. W. Scott White, is proud to announce the celebration of his 20th anniversary practicing dentistry in Glenpool. As a pillar of the dental community, Dr. White's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional dental care has made a profound impact on the lives of countless patients.

Throughout his career, Dr. White has remained a staunch advocate for oral health education and community outreach. He is a proud member of the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry and actively participates in initiatives aimed at promoting oral health and reducing risk factors for systemic diseases.

Since the opening of his dental practice, Dr. White's team has demonstrated an unrelenting dedication to their patients. Many of the team members have worked together for a decade or longer, providing a family atmosphere in the office and helping to make patients feel more comfortable. They all have a passion for the art and science of dentistry. Dr. White's journey has been marked by a continuous pursuit of excellence and an investment in the latest advancements in dental technology. The practice has a genuine caring approach that has earned patients' trust and admiration.

Dr. White's career has been characterized by a motivation for patient-centered care. Being one of the longest standing providers in the area, Dr. White has placed the needs and comfort of his patients at the forefront. His drive to deliver quality dental services has not only improved the oral health of his patients but also contributed to their overall health

As Dr. White celebrates this remarkable milestone, he looks forward to the future and will continue to evolve with the latest advancements in technology and patient care. He would also like to express his sincere gratitude to his patients and the community that has been part of his remarkable journey. Dr. White is proud to have served generations of families in the area, including children, their parents, and grandparents. The team is excited to continue to meet new patients and maintain their existing patient relationships. If you are looking for a new dental home, please visit https://glenpooldentist.com/ or call (918) 268-8631 to schedule your appointment and see why Dr. White and his knowledgeable team have been at the forefront of dentistry.

