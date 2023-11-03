Glenpool Dentist, Dr. W. Scott White, Elected to Oklahoma Board of Dentistry

GLENPOOL, Okla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenpool dentist, Dr. W. Scott White, has officially commenced his tenure as a newly elected member of the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry, effective July 1st, 2023. His election marks a significant moment for the dental community, as Dr. White embarks on a mission to set the standard for dental care in the state of Oklahoma and ensure the highest quality of care for all patients in the community.

Dr. White's extensive leadership experience and dedication to dentistry has proven that he is an ideal advocate for the dental profession and for patients in the state. Dr. White brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for serving his community. He is deeply honored to have this opportunity and hopes to contribute to the betterment of dental care in Oklahoma.

Dr. White will collaborate with fellow board members, dental professionals, and stakeholders to establish and uphold the standards for Oklahoma dental practices. By fostering an environment of excellence, Dr. White intends to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction, making dental visits safer and more comfortable for all.

As Dr. White takes on his new role, the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry will continue to make positive changes and advancements in dentistry throughout the state. Dr. White's passion, expertise, and dedication will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on patients and the dental community.

Dr. White understands that the dental community plays a vital role in the health and well-being of Oklahoma citizens and is excited to showcase making the dental community a safer place.

Office Address: 301 E. 141st Street

Glenpool, OK 74033

Office Email: [email protected]

Business Name: W. Scott White, DDS

Contact Name: Dr. Scott White

Phone Number: (918) 291-6000

Website: https://glenpooldentist.com/

