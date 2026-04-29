GLENSTAR DRILLING PROGRAM UPDATE AT WILDHORSE PROJECT CURRENTLY UNDERWAY IN NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FRA: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that the Phase 1 reverse circulation drill program at the Company's Wildhorse Project in Mineral County, Nevada, (see news release dated April 14, 2026) is underway and work is currently focused on the Rattlesnake Zone. Drilling began at the Coca Cola Zone and four (4) holes were completed in the target area during week one of the planned three-week program. A number of narrow intervals of strong alteration with local copper oxide mineralization were encountered prior to the drill rig being moved to the Rattlesnake Zone, which lies approximately 1,600 feet to the northeast of the Coca Cola Zone.

Hole RTSRC-1 intersected several multi meter scale intervals of strong oxide alteration/mineralization from surface to 345 feet. From 345 to 385 feet a partially oxidized zone of strong sulfide mineralization, quartz veinlets and silicification was intersected. Field identified sulfide minerals include chalcopyrite and fine-grained silver-grey minerals. The mineralized interval emits a strong odor of hydrogen sulfide. Sulfide abundance is estimated at 5%. Oxide minerals are present on fracture and range in color from yellow to orange to bright blue.

Hole RTSRC-2 indicates multi-meter gossanous orange and red zones are prevalent from surface to 215 feet down hole (150 feet below the surface). From 215 feet to 245 feet, a 30 foot down hole interval returned an intense zone of oxide mineralization with abundant quartz veinlets was intersected. Preliminary conclusions of the drilling at Rattlesnake thus far indicate that we have successfully intersected the main Rattlesnake mineralized zone in a downdip position located 320 feet east of outcropping mineralized positions.

Project Geologist and Exploration Manager Robert Marvin enthusiastically remarked, "To have intersected such a robust zone of poly sulfide mineralization in our first hole at Rattlesnake is very encouraging. It is becoming clear that a well foliated, fine grained, grey hornfels formation at Rattlesnake is an excellent mineralization host rock, based on the early visual results of the drill program. This rock type lies in the hanging wall of a thrust fault which daylights at a poly metallic zone worked historically by several shallows and declines. Strong quartz veinlet development and sulfide mineralization are contained within and above the thrusted contact. RTSRC-1 intersected 10+ meters (down hole interval) of strong silicification, veining, and partially oxidized sulfide mineralization in a position 105 meters down dip of the historic workings. This validates our target model and we are hopeful of further success in the remainder of the Phase 1 drill program at Rattlesnake."

All observations of intervals of alteration and sulfide mineralization represent down hole intervals and it should be noted that Glenstar does not have sufficient data to report true intercept widths at this time. The drilling at Wildhorse is expected to continue for another 7 to 10 days, at which time all of the samples will be shipped to Paragon Geochemical Inc in Sparks Nevada for assay analysis.

Project Background

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 89 mineral claims, representing 1,780 acres (720 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system (see news release dated February 11, 2025).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, by visiting the Company's website at www.glenstar.ca or by contacting the Company directly at 604-449-2810.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of any Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Mineral exploration is subject to risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that any potential results or findings that may be suggested in this press release will ultimately happen. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements. We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE Glenstar Minerals Inc