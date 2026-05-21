Glenview Capital Issues Statement on CVS Health

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, we established a concentrated position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS). Since our purchases in May 2024, CVS shares have generated a total return of 80%, reflecting progress in the long-term cultural and operational turnaround underway at the Company. We rebalanced our position in May 2025 and once again our funds have rebalanced positions in May 2026 including the successful resolution of a special purpose vehicle raised in mid-2024 to invest exclusively in the shares of CVS Health.

Following healthy Q1 results and increased annual guidance, Glenview reduced its overall holdings by 3.75 million shares consistent with our fund's diversification parameters and to create buying power for further unique opportunities in this volatile macro environment. With this rebalancing, CVS Health remains among our three largest positions, and we have no plans for additional adjustments to our CVS holdings. Our confidence in the near, medium, and long-term outlook for CVS remains strong.

With greater operational intensity, discipline, alignment and focus, CVS Health continues to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the majority of Americans. We appreciate and applaud the efforts and determination of the 300,000 associates of CVS and commend Management on leading industry innovations to promote fair and simple pharmacy reimbursement, greater transparency and alignment in pharmacy benefit management, enhanced access and affordability of conventional and specialty medications, improved speed and reduced friction in prior authorization of medical claims and enhanced care navigation through Health 100.

Together we grow.



About Glenview Capital

In its 26th year of operations, Glenview Capital is a long-term investment partnership focused on fundamental investing.

Contact:

Logan Flynn

[email protected]

SOURCE Glenview Capital