Glenview Homes Announces Planned Expansion into Texas

Veteran Texas homebuilding executive to lead Glenview Homes' U.S. market entry

OTTAWA, ON and HOUSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - We are excited to announce that Blake Roberts has agreed to join Glenview Homes to lead the company's U.S. expansion, starting in the Greater Houston area. Roberts will collaborate with Glenview Homes during its initial U.S. formation phase and will transition into a full-time leadership role as President, Texas, as the company advances its U.S. growth.

With deep roots in the Ottawa real estate market, Glenview Homes has built its reputation by prioritizing quality over quantity and taking a detail-focused, thoughtful approach to homebuilding. That same philosophy will guide the company's Texas operation.

"At Glenview Homes, we've always focused on thoughtful design, quality construction, and putting people first," said Jake Shabinsky, Managing Director of Glenview Homes. "Texas represents an exciting opportunity, and we're approaching it with the same values that have guided our success to date. Blake brings an exceptional multi-decade track record across both private and public homebuilding organizations, overseeing and scaling operations in Texas. His deep Texas experience, leadership style, and principled value system complement Glenview extremely well."

"I am excited and honored to join the Glenview family of companies. The team's extensive combined experience and shared vision regarding business strategy and company culture create a strong foundation for success," said Blake Roberts.

Additional details will be shared as Glenview Homes advances its U.S. expansion.

About Glenview Homes

Since 1966, Glenview has been one of Ottawa's most established and respected owners, builders, and managers of commercial and residential real estate. In 2012, the family-run business launched Glenview Homes. Known for its "Start with More" philosophy, Glenview Homes prioritizes quality over quantity and takes a thoughtful, detail-driven approach to homebuilding. The company is focused on inspired architecture, smart and stylish design, and delivering an elevated customer experience from first introduction through move-in and beyond.

Learn more at: www.glenviewhomes.com

SOURCE Glenview Homes