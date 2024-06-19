GLESEC Announces Innovative Approach for Continuous Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Management

Leading the way in Cybersecurity, Cyber-Compliance and Cyber-Risk Management.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Cyber-Security Firm GLESEC has announced the immediate availability of its Continuous Penetration Testing Solution (CPT+) for organizations of all sizes worldwide.

At a June 12th, 2024 Web Conference, GLESEC unveiled its CPT+ solution to an audience of CIOs and CISOs from across the Americas. A team of security and executive experts highlighted the current challenges and how CPT+ addresses this effectively.

Consolidation ASM Vulnerability Dashboard

The Top Challenges

Time and Resources: The extensive time and resources required to detect and respond to vulnerabilities. Unified View: The absence of a unified view of cybersecurity information. Asset Inventory: Gaps and risks due to incomplete asset inventory. Vulnerability Prioritization: Inaccurate prioritization of vulnerabilities without context and business impact. Regulations vs. Best Practices: The disconnect between regulatory requirements and best practices in cybersecurity. Penetration Testing Reports: The "day-after" problem where the value of penetration test reports rapidly diminishes. Management Focus: The impact of management's attention and SOC fatigue.

The SKYWATCHSM CPT+ Solution

Comprehensive Platform: An evergreen Attack Surface Management and Continuous Penetration Testing platform that consolidates IT, IoT, and OT assets, supporting vulnerability handling with penetration testing, breach, and attack simulation, and threat intelligence.

An evergreen Attack Surface Management and Continuous Penetration Testing platform that consolidates IT, IoT, and OT assets, supporting vulnerability handling with penetration testing, breach, and attack simulation, and threat intelligence. Automation and Customization: Automated yet customizable to the client's environment for repeatable, systematic, and continuous testing.

Automated yet customizable to the client's environment for repeatable, systematic, and continuous testing. Focused on Resolution: Prioritizes reducing the time to resolution and remediation, improving organizational communication and efficiency by decentralizing and centralizing simultaneously.

"It is about the journey," said Sergio Heker, CEO. "We created a lifecycle process that consolidates technology, people, and methodology to systematically address the challenges of vulnerabilities. By applying this method, we can significantly contribute to a healthier environment for organizations and reduce cybersecurity risk."

Organizations of all sizes can benefit from this turnkey solution, rapidly realizing improvements in security operations and risk reduction. CPT+ offers a robust set of capabilities, including immediate threat testing, weekly vulnerability checks, quarterly penetration tests, and continuous 24/7 support from GLESEC's security teams, ensuring swift threat mitigation and vulnerability remediation.

In a recent case study, a financial organization addresses regulatory requirements and significantly reduces the time and internal efforts their security and IT teams invest in managing vulnerabilities due to the full application of the methodology and practice of the SKYWATCH powered CPT solution.

GLESEC continues to innovate, providing unparalleled value to its clients and leading the market with comprehensive cybersecurity, cyber-compliance, and cyber-risk services.

About GLESEC®

GLESEC is a cybersecurity powerhouse delivering world-class information security since 2003 to organizations across the Americas. Its proprietary SKYWATCHSM platform integrates more than 40 managed services and the Seven Element Cybersecurity Model (7eCSM™). The company offers a full suite of orchestration services, auditing, regulatory compliance, threat mitigation, and vulnerability handling. GLESEC's unique approach consolidates capabilities under a single umbrella, reducing the risks of disjointed teams and tools, and providing the expertise and processes clients seek. GLESEC is privately held, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and operates across the Americas, serving large organizations and multinationals.

For more information, visit www.glesec.com/cpt or contact Marketing Department at +1 (321) 430-0500 x130 or [email protected].

SOURCE GLESEC