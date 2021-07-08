GLESEC Launches New Ransomware Protection Solution

ORLANDO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Cyber-Security Firm GLESEC announces the launching of its Ransomware Protection Solution to address a growing concern for organizations of all types. The unique offering stems from the orchestration of related cybersecurity services to respond to the risk of Ransomware by taking a preventive and comprehensive approach. The combination of advanced technologies and expert personnel and the integration of a wealth of information that provides actionable context allows GLESEC to address and mitigate this threat around the clock 365 days a year.

One thing is clear:

Ransomware attacks are on the rise and will impact you at some point in time, it is not about "if" but about "when".

Your anti-virus will not protect you.

You can't buy a tool that will protect your organization.

Paying ransom does not guarantee that the systems and/or data will become available.

Paying ransom does not guarantee that there will not be a follow up attack to you.

The best protection is preparedness, be ready with your security monitoring, platforms, processes, and business around the clock every day of the year.

GLESEC's Ransomware Protection Solution takes all the practical actions ahead of time so that when an organization is attacked, we will be able to address the threat and mitigate the risk. This is done by addressing real threats, quickly, professionally and at minimum cost to the client's organization.

At the core of this solution is GLESEC's Endpoint Detection and Response Service, which once deployed in an organization enable us to detect any suspicious activity and trigger GLESEC's Operation Centers' response to investigate and mitigate the threat. GLESEC's BigData platforms combine this information with other sources of included services and information from the client in such a way that this provides more context and helps to eliminate false alerts, investigate, and mitigate risk in an efficient manner.

Clients are alerted by GLESEC's Orchestration platform and service where they can visualize the state of Cybersecurity, the risk conditions that have been created by the Ransomware attack, any potential vulnerabilities in the organization that can make the case of higher risk and the workflow of vulnerability and threat mitigation activities. From here, our team will analyze malware, investigate, conduct threat hunting activities, and implement all the necessary actions from proven playbooks and based on priorly agreed playbooks with the client.

Our unique adaptive-security-as-a-service model enables our clients to get the most out of the tools and personnel that they have and complement with what they do not have as-a-service, with no capital outlay and achieving the most optimum balance to address risk in a cost-effective manner.

"GLESEC's orchestration as applied to Ransomware Protection Solution is unique and provides clients with an effective and pro-active solution to protect against Ransomware, peace of mind, visibility, and reporting for senior management as well as the optimal interaction between the client and GLESEC's teams" says Sergio Heker, GLESEC CEO.

The benefit of GLESEC's approach is:

Consolidation of various tools, services, processes, and personnel by Orchestration

Scalability relates to the ability to grow with the more than 30 service modules in GLESEC's portfolio as your organization needs this.

Optimization of all resources

Using best-in-kind services and technology without capital investment

We work around the clock, every hour of the year with expert personnel and best-practices.

GLESEC's International operations provides you a blanket to cover all your international business under a single contract and consistency across borders.

GLESEC continues its on-going process of innovation to provide more value to its clients while leading the market with the largest and most organized set of cyber-security, cyber-compliance, and cyber-training services in the industry.

About GLESEC®

GLESEC is an "adaptive security as a service" company, creator of the Cybersecurity Orchestrator and the Seven Element Cybersecurity Model (7eCSM™). It has been delivering world-class cybersecurity since 2003 to organizations across the Americas. GLESEC's portfolio offers a full suite of orchestration services, pentesting, auditing, regulatory compliance, threat mitigation and vulnerability handling. This includes compliance monitoring, protection, and countermeasure services using best-of-breed, emerging technologies, and managed and intelligence security services and professional services. Having consolidated this unique set of capabilities under a single orchestration umbrella, reducing the inherent risk of disjointed teams and multitude of tools and bringing about the process, expertise and capabilities that our clients seek. GLESEC, a privately held company, has Worldwide Headquarters in Orlando, Florida and operates in both the United States and across Latin America. Our clients' range from large organizations to multinationals across the Americas.

