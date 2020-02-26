GLG Announces New Board Member, Gemma Postlethwaite

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's knowledge marketplace, today announced it has added Gemma Postlethwaite to its Board of Directors.

Postlethwaite is CEO of Arizent, a leading business information company focused on financial services. Prior to joining Arizent, she served as CEO of PIRA Energy Group, and she previously served in a variety of other leadership roles in the business information sector. This included spending eight years at Thomson Reuters in various positions from product to commercial management and leading the channel partnership business for its Investment and Advisory Division. She is a graduate of the University of Kent in the United Kingdom.

The GLG Board said, "We're delighted that Gemma is joining the GLG board. She's an outstanding operating executive with deep knowledge of client services and her business leadership experience is strong and relevant for GLG. We are excited for her contributions in her role as a Board member as we continue to build an even stronger GLG for the future."

"I'm thrilled to join the GLG board. GLG is a special company with an exciting mission," said Postlethwaite. "It's innovative, committed to excellence, and is the clear leader in its field. I'm eager to get started and to support CEO Paul Todd and the leadership team in the growth and development of GLG."

